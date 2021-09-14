Charlie Parr (copy)

Charlie Parr will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Friday 9/24

Kaden Wadsworth: $15; 7 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.

Rubbah Tree: $15; 8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com

Saturday 9/25

Girl Friday: $12; 7 p.m. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Sunday 9/26

Lord Huron: $38.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Wednesday 9/29

Charlie Parr: $14; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Thursday 9/30

Luke Bryan: $99.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

The Nth Power: $15; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Friday 10/1

Luke Bryan: $99.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Eric Leadbetter Album Release: 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.

Sunday 10/3

My Morning Jacket: $46; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Monday 10/4

Todd Snider: $36-$47; 8 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tuesday 10/5

The Secret Sisters: $20-$35; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

