lake street dive at LSA 2019 (copy)

Lake Street Dive will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. at Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend.

 Nate Wyeth/submitted photo

Friday 9/17

Lake Street Dive: $35 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Saturday 9/18

NeedToBreathe: $40 to $70; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Necktie Killer: 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.

Sunday 9/19

Pink Martini: $40 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Monday 9/20

Brandi Carlile (rescheduled show from 9/5): 6:30 p.m.; $45-$150; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Tuesday 9/21

Foreigner: $45 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Friday 9/24

Kaden Wadsworth: $15; 7 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.

Rubbah Tree: $15; 8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com

Saturday 9/25

Girl Friday: $12; 7 p.m. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Sunday 9/26

Lord Huron: $38.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Monday 9/27

The Shivas: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Wednesday 9/29

Charlie Parr: $14; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

