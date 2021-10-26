Greensky Bluegrass returns to Bend (copy)

Michigan newgrass quintet and perennial Bend favorite Greensky Bluegrass will perform at the Midtown Ballroom on Nov. 17.

 Submitted photo/Jamie VanBuhler DBA: VisualLife Photography

Thursday 11/4

Joseph: $30; 5:30 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com

Terrapin Flyer: $18; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Friday 11/5

Sawyer Brown: $40; 8 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom; 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 1988entertainment.com

Object Heavy: $10; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 11/6

Greg Botsford: $10; 8 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

Coffis Brothers, AJ Lee & Blue Summit: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881

Tuesday 11/9

The Mastersons: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Thursday 11/11

Quattlebaum: $15; 5:30 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com

Friday 11/12

Jerry’s Middle Finger: $18; 8:30 p.m.; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Kuinka: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 11/13

Elektrapod: $13; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Sunday 11/14

Dirtwire: $25; 8 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Wednesday 11/17

Greensky Bluegrass: $34.50; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

