Former teen pop star Tiffany performs Oct. 26.
Thursday 10/21
The Wood Brothers: $30; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com
Ying Yang Twins: $25; 7 p.m. Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Russ Liquid: $10; 8 p.m. Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 10/25
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas: $25-$45; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 10/26
Tiffany: $35-$55; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Thursday 10/28
KBong with Johnny Cosmic & Friends: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 10/30
The Modern Gentlemen: $45-$65; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wicked 2021: $30-$40; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom; 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com
Sunday 10/31
Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience: Donation-based tickets; 5 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 11/1
Kara Bonoff: $25-$45; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 11/3
Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt: $20-$35; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Hot Buttered Rum: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
