tiffany250.jpg

Former teen pop star Tiffany performs Oct. 26.

 Submitted photo

Thursday 10/21

The Wood Brothers: $30; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Ying Yang Twins: $25; 7 p.m. Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com

Russ Liquid: $10; 8 p.m. Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Monday 10/25

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas: $25-$45; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tuesday 10/26

Tiffany: $35-$55; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Thursday 10/28

KBong with Johnny Cosmic & Friends: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 10/30

The Modern Gentlemen: $45-$65; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wicked 2021: $30-$40; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom; 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Sunday 10/31

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience: Donation-based tickets; 5 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Monday 11/1

Kara Bonoff: $25-$45; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wednesday 11/3

Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt: $20-$35; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Hot Buttered Rum: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

