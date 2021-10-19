New music breaks through at Bend Roots (copy)

The Bend Roots Revival will take place Oct. 29-31 on various stages throughout Bend.

 RYAN BRENNECKE/Bulletin file photo

Thursday 10/28

Wicked 2021: $30-$40; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

KBong with Johnny Cosmic & Friends: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Friday 10/29

Bend Roots Revival: Free; 5-10 p.m.; throughout Bend; bendroots.net

Saturday 10/30

Bend Roots Revival: Free; 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; throughout Bend; bendroots.net

The Modern Gentlemen: $45-$65; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wicked 2021: $30-$40; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom; 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Sunday 10/31

Bend Roots Revival: Free; 12:15-8 p.m.; throughout Bend; bendroots.net

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience: Donation-based tickets; 5 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Monday 11/1

Kara Bonoff: $25-$45; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tuesday 11/2

Ron Artis II and Precious Byrd: $40-$50; 7:30 pm.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wednesday 11/3

Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt: $20-$35; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Hot Buttered Rum: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Mayday & 1Ton: $20; 8 p.m.; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Thursday 11/4

Terrapin Flyer: $18; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Friday 11/5

Sawyer Brown: $40; 8 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom; 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 1988entertainment.com

Object Heavy: $10; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Friday 11/12

Jerry’s Middle Finger: $18; 8:30 p.m.; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Kuinka: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Sunday 11/14

Dirtwire: $25; 8 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Wednesday 11/17

Greensky Bluegrass: $34.50; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

