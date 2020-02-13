Upcoming concerts
Feb. 20 — Nomadic (a cappella), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 20 — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, with Goose (funk/jams), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 20 — The Movement, with Indubious, Josh Heinrichs (reggae/rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 20 — 3 of We (fusion/power trio), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 21 — Dustbowl Revival (Americana), Sisters High School, sistersfolkfestival.org.

Feb. 21 — Trout Steak Revival (newgrass/jamgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 22 — Head for the Hills, with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

