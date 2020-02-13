Feb. 20 — Nomadic (a cappella), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Feb. 20 — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, with Goose (funk/jams), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Feb. 20 — The Movement, with Indubious, Josh Heinrichs (reggae/rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Feb. 20 — 3 of We (fusion/power trio), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Feb. 21 — Dustbowl Revival (Americana), Sisters High School, sistersfolkfestival.org.
Feb. 21 — Trout Steak Revival (newgrass/jamgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Feb. 22 — Head for the Hills, with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.