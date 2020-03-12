March 12 — Lost Ox (prog/rockabilly/funk), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 13-14 — Patrick Lamb (soul/jazz), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.
March 14 — Y&T (glam metal), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, jmaxproductions.net.
March 14 — Avi Kaplan (ex-Pentatonix singer-songwriter), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 15 — Anders Osborne and Hayes Carll (blues/rock/country singer-songwriters), Domino Room, Bend, bendticket.com.
March 16 — Irish Rambling House (Irish folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 16 — Cascades Rock Ensemble (student rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 17 — The Allman Betts Band, with Jackson Stokes (country/rock/jams), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 17 — Object Heavy, Groovasaur (funk/rock/fusion), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 18 — The Campfire Boys (acoustic/bluegrass jams), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 19 — Mostly Kosher (gypsy rock), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.March 19 — G. Love and Special Sauce, with Jontavious Willis (alt-rock/blues/hip-hop), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 19 — Lighterlights (alt-folk), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 19 — Metalachi (mariachi metal), with Clownvis Presley (ain’t nothin’ but a clown, dog), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 20 — The Hawthorne Roots (roots rock), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
March 20 — Aqueous, with The Higgs (jam/groove rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 20 — Ranking Joe (reggae), The Brown Owl, Bend, bendticket.com.
March 21 — Royal Jelly Jive, with Company Grand (R&B/pop/rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 22 — Marc Ford (former Black Crowes lead guitarist), with Eric Leadbetter (blues rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 25 — Long Tall Eddy (pop/rock/country), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 26 — Town Mountain, with Never Come Down (bluegrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 27 — Spafford, with The Jauntee (jams), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 27 — Illuminati Congo (hip-hop/reggae), The Brown Owl, Bend, bendticket.com.
March 28 — Tyler Farr (country rock), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 28 — Brandon Prinzing & The Old Revival, with Cosmonautical, Joseph Balsamo (local rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 29 — Strawberry Girls, with Amarionette, Andres, Dwellings (prog rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
