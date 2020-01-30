Feb. 6 — Pink Talking Fish (Pink Floyd/Talking Heads/Phish mashup), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Feb. 6 — Brave New World (Americana/fusion), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Feb. 7 — Dweezil Zappa (Frank’s son plays “Hot Rats”), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Feb. 7 — Polyrhythmics (funk/R&B), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Feb. 7 — Chris Jones & The Night Drivers (bluegrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Feb. 7-8 — Cow Bop (Western bebop/swing), Jazz at The Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.
Feb. 8 — Kitchen Dwellers (newgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
