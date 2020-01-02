Upcoming concerts in Central Oregon

Jan. 10-11 — Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch (Grover Washington Jr. tribute), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.
Jan. 15 — Orgone (funk/soul), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Jan. 15 — Milo Matthews (bass loops), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 15 — Theo Katzman (indie singer-songwriter/Vulfpeck member), with Rett Madison (folk), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 16 — Fractal (jamtronica), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 17 — Martha Redbone (folk/blues), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Jan. 17 — High Step Society (electronica/jazz), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Jan. 18 — Jim Lauderdale (Americana), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 21 — Infamous Stringdusters (progressive bluegrass), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Jan. 22 — Adrian Bellue (new age guitar), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 23 — Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds, with Tunnel Vision, The John Dank Show, Pacific Roots (reggae/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Jan. 24 — Struggle Jennings (country rap), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 26 — The Lil Smokies (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 29 — Rubbah Tree (reggae), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 30 — The Reverend Horton Heat, with Bloodshot Bill, The Buttertones, The Dusty 45’s (psychobilly/rock ’n’ roll), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.