March 12 — Lost Ox (prog/rockabilly/funk), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 12 — Bluetech, with Lapa (electronic), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 13-14 — Patrick Lamb (soul/jazz), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.
March 14 — Y&T (glam metal), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, jmaxproductions.net.
March 14 — Avi Kaplan (ex-Pentatonix singer-songwriter), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 15 — Anders Osborne and Hayes Carll (blues/rock/country singer-songwriters), Domino Room, Bend, bendticket.com.
March 16 — Irish Rambling House (Irish folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 17 — The Allman Betts Band, with Marc Ford, Jackson Stokes (country/rock/jams), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 18 — The Campfire Boys (acoustic/bluegrass jams), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 19 — Mostly Kosher (gypsy rock), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 19 — G. Love and Special Sauce, with Jontavious Willis (alt-rock/blues/hip-hop), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 19 — Lighterlights (alt-folk), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 19 — Metalachi (mariachi metal), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 20 — The Hawthorne Roots (roots rock), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
March 20 — Aqueous, with The Higgs (jam/groove rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.