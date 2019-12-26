Dec. 26 — Zipline (rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Dec. 27 — Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Dec. 27 — Dirty Revival, with Brother Gabe’s Fireonyx featuring Ze Rox (funk/rock/soul), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Dec. 27 — The Silvertone Devils (roots rock/country), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Dec. 28 — The Fab Four (Beatles tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Dec. 28 — Sassparilla (cow-punk), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Dec. 28 — Thomas T. and the Blue Chips (blues), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Dec. 28 — Watkins Glen (classic rock), Pete Kartsounes (singer-songwriter), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Dec. 29 — Fruition, with Danny Barnes (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Dec. 29 — Popcorn (string band pop covers), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Dec. 30 — Brother Gabe and Friends (funk/soul/jams), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Dec. 31 — Tony Smiley (loop rock), Sugar Mama (party rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Dec. 31 — Company Grand (R&B/funk/rock), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Jan. 1 — DiRT (local classic rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.Jan. 2 — Hot Club of Bend (jazz/swing), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 4 — Maxwell Friedman Group, with bPollen (funk/fusion/jazz/jams), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Jan. 8 — Five Pint Mary (Celtic rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 9 — Skillethead (bluegrass), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 10-11 — Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch (Grover Washington Jr. tribute), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.
Jan. 15 — Orgone (funk/soul), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Jan. 15 — Milo Matthews (bass loops), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 15 — Theo Katzman (indie singer-songwriter/Vulfpeck member), with Rett Madison (folk), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 16 — Fractal (jamtronica), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 17 — Martha Redbone (folk/blues), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Jan. 17 — High Step Society (electronica/jazz), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Jan. 18 — Jim Lauderdale (Americana), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 21 — Infamous Stringdusters (progressive bluegrass), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Jan. 22 — Adrian Bellue (new age guitar), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 23 — Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds, with Tunnel Vision, The John Dank Show, Pacific Roots (reggae/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Jan. 24 — Struggle Jennings (country rap), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 26 — The Lil Smokies (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Jan. 29 — Rubbah Tree (reggae), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Jan. 30 — The Reverend Horton Heat, with Bloodshot Bill, The Buttertones, The Dusty 45’s (psychobilly/rock ’n’ roll), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Jan. 30 — Echo Still (soul/rock/Americana), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Feb. 1 — Yak Attack (livetronica), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Feb. 6 — Pink Talking Fish (Pink Floyd/Talking Heads/Phish mashup), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Feb. 7 — Dweezil Zappa (Frank’s son plays “Hot Rats”), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Feb. 7 — Polyrhythmics (funk/R&B), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Feb. 7-8 — Cow Bop (Western bebop/swing), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.
Feb. 8 — Kitchen Dwellers (newgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Feb. 10 — Dark Star Orchestra (Dead tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Feb. 14 — The Motet (funk/soul/jazz), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Feb. 14-16 — Oregon WinterFest with Naughty by Nature (classic hip-hop), more, Old Mill District, Bend, oregonwinterfest.com.
Feb. 19 — Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn (newgrass), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Feb. 20 — Nomadic (a cappella), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Feb. 20 — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, with Goose (funk/jams), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Feb. 23 — Ani DiFranco (alt-folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Feb. 26 — Umphrey’s McGee (progressive jams), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Feb. 27 — Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (blues/rock/R&B), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Feb. 28 — MarchFourth (funky brass/marching band), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Feb. 29 — KBong (reggae keyboardist), with Sensi Trails (reggae/rock), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 1 — Donavon Frankenreiter, with Christina Holmes (surf-folk), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 5 — Live from Laurel Canyon (folk rock tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 7 — Hot Snakes (post-hardcore), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 8 — Joseph (folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 12 — We Shall Overcome (gospel/jazz/soul), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 13-14 — Patrick Lamb (soul/jazz), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.
March 14 — Y&T (glam metal), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, jmaxproductions.net.
March 15 — Anders Osborne and Hayes Carll (blues/rock/country singer-songwriters), Domino Room, Bend, bendticket.com.
March 16 — Irish Rambling House (Irish folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 19 — Mostly Kosher (gypsy rock), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 19 — G. Love and Special Sauce, with Jontavious Willis (alt-rock/blues/hip-hop), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 20 — The Hawthorne Roots (roots rock), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
April 2 — Ottmar Leibert and Luna Negra (flamenco), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
April 7 — David Archuleta (pop singer-songwriter), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
April 10 — Joytribe (world/funk), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
April 13 — Yamato Drummers (taiko drumming), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
April 17 — The Beths (power pop/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
April 22 — Agent Orange, with Spice Pistols (hardcore/classic punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
April 24 — Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass (brass), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
May 1 — That 1 Guy (experimental funk/rock/jazz one-man band), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
May 3 — Black Violin (hip-hop/classical), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
May 5 — Villalobos Brothers (Mexican rock/folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
June 3 — Brian Culbertson (jazz/R&B/funk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
June 26 — John Waite (former Babys/Bad English singer), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Aug. 9 — Vampire Weekend (indie rock hates Oxford commas), Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
Aug. 30 — Rebelution, with Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle (reggae), Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.