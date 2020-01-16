Jan. 23 — Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds, with Tunnel Vision, The John Dank Show, Pacific Roots (reggae/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Jan. 24 — Struggle Jennings (country rap), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Jan. 24 — J Meast, The Clumzys, Chandler P, Ese Chango, Savage Watson (hip-hop), The Capitol, Bend, thecapitolbend.com.

Jan. 24 — Hillstomp (punk/blues), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.

Jan. 25 — The Mother Hips, with The Coffis Brothers (roots rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Jan. 26 — The Lil Smokies (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Jan. 29 — Rubbah Tree (reggae), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Jan. 30 — The Reverend Horton Heat, with Bloodshot Bill, The Buttertones, The Dusty 45’s (psychobilly/rock ’n’ roll), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Jan. 30 — Echo Still (soul/rock/Americana), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Jan. 31 — AM Clouds album release, with The Color Study, Cosmonautical (rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 1 — Yak Attack (livetronica), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 2 — Down North (soul/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 4 — City of the Sun, Kiltro (indie/post-rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 5 — Pete Kartsounes (folk/rock/bluegrass), Eric Leadbetter Band (blues rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 6 — Pink Talking Fish (Pink Floyd/Talking Heads/Phish mashup), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 6 — Brave New World (Americana/fusion), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 7 — Dweezil Zappa (Frank’s son plays “Hot Rats”), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 7 — Polyrhythmics (funk/R&B), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

Feb. 7 — Chris Jones & The Night Drivers (bluegrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 7-8 — Cow Bop (Western bebop/swing), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.

Feb. 8 — Kitchen Dwellers (newgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 10 — Dark Star Orchestra (Dead tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 12 — Rod DeGeorge’s Guitar Gods Review (classic rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 13 — Loveless 2020 featuring Dr. Fresch, Bijou, Freak On, Codi Carroll (electronica), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 13 — Drift, She’s With Me (Americana/folk/rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 14 — The Motet (funk/soul/jazz), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 14-16 — Oregon WinterFest with Naughty by Nature (classic hip-hop), more, Old Mill District, Bend, oregonwinterfest.com.

Feb. 15 — Mimosa (electronica), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 17 — EOTO, with Red Giant (livetronica), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 18 — Beatles vs. Stones (classic rock tributes face off), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 19 — Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn (newgrass), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 19 — Toast and Jam (roots/jams), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 20 — Nomadic (a cappella), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 20 — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, with Goose (funk/jams), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 20 — The Movement, with Indubious, Josh Heinrichs (reggae/rock), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 20 — 3 of We (fusion/power trio), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 21 — Dustbowl Revival (Americana), Sisters High School, sistersfolkfestival.org.

Feb. 21 — Trout Steak Revival (newgrass/jamgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 22 — Head for the Hills, with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 23 — Ani DiFranco (alt-folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 26 — Umphrey’s McGee (progressive jams), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 26 — Shady GroOove (roots/jams), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Feb. 27 — Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (blues/rock/R&B), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.

Feb. 28 — MarchFourth (funky brass/marching band), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

Feb. 28 — Albert Cummings (blues), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 29 — KBong (reggae keyboardist), with Sensi Trails (reggae/rock), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

March 1 — Donavon Frankenreiter, with Christina Holmes (surf-folk), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

March 4 — Polecat (Americana), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

March 5 — Live from Laurel Canyon (folk rock tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 7 — Hot Snakes (post-hardcore), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

March 8 — Joseph (folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 12 — We Shall Overcome (gospel/jazz/soul), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 13-14 — Patrick Lamb (soul/jazz), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.

March 14 — Y&T (glam metal), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, jmaxproductions.net.

March 15 — Anders Osborne and Hayes Carll (blues/rock/country singer-songwriters), Domino Room, Bend, bendticket.com.

March 16 — Irish Rambling House (Irish folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 17 — The Allman Betts Band, with Marc Ford, Jackson Stokes (country/rock/jams), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

March 19 — Mostly Kosher (gypsy rock), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 19 — G. Love and Special Sauce, with Jontavious Willis (alt-rock/blues/hip-hop), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

March 20 — The Hawthorne Roots (roots rock), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

April 2 — Ottmar Leibert and Luna Negra (flamenco), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

April 4 — OverTime, with Jake LaCoste, Chandler P (hip-hop/country/rock), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

April 7 — David Archuleta (pop singer-songwriter), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

April 8 — Corb Lund (country), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.

April 9 — Sierra Hull (bluegrass), Sisters High School, sistersfolkfestival.org.

April 10 — Joytribe (world/funk), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

April 13 — Yamato Drummers (taiko drumming), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

April 17 — The Beths (power pop/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

April 20 — The Expendables (reggae/rock), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

April 22 — Agent Orange, with Spice Pistols (hardcore/classic punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

April 24 — Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass (brass), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

May 1 — That 1 Guy (experimental funk/rock/jazz one-man band), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

May 3 — Black Violin (hip-hop/classical), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

May 5 — Villalobos Brothers (Mexican rock/folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

May 8 — Jim Lauderdale, with Imogen Clark (country/bluegrass/roots), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

June 3 — Brian Culbertson (jazz/R&B/funk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

June 26 — John Waite (former Babys/Bad English singer), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

July 31 — Reckless Kelly (country/rock/one-time Bendites), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Aug. 9 — Vampire Weekend (indie rock hates Oxford commas), Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, bendconcerts.com.

Aug. 30 — Rebelution, with Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle (reggae), Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, bendconcerts.com.