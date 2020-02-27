Feb. 27 — Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (blues/rock/R&B), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Feb. 28 — MarchFourth (funky brass/marching band), with Yak Attack (livetronica), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Feb. 28 — Albert Cummings (blues), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Feb. 29 — KBong (reggae keyboardist), with Sensi Trails (reggae/rock), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
Feb. 29 — Dry Canyon Stampede (country), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.
March 1 — Donavon Frankenreiter, with Christina Holmes (surf-folk), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.
March 4 — Polecat (Americana), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 4 — Slade and the Hatchet (rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 5 — Live from Laurel Canyon (folk rock tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 5 — Dirtwire (Americana/electronica hybrid), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, 1988entertainment.com.
March 5 — Cloverdayle (Northwest country), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
March 6 — Juju Eyeball (Beatles tribute), with Aladinsane (David Bowie tribute), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 7 — Hot Snakes, with Kills Birds (post-hardcore), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
March 8 — Joseph (folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.
March 8 — Mac Powell & The Family Reunion (country rock), Domino Room, Bend, 1988entertainment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.