The workshops Bend playwright Cricket Daniel has been teaching on behalf of Cascades Theatrical Company this winter aren’t the first that she’s ever taught, but they have led the Bend playwright to a new insight about herself: She loves teaching. It would be tone deaf and idiotic to suggest that COVID-19, which has killed over 485,000 Americans, has been a positive in our lives. Nevertheless, its arrival here nearly a year ago, and the pivots and other changes that necessitated, has led Daniel and others to learn some new things about themselves.
It’s not surprising that Daniel has some wisdom to impart. Over a decade ago, determined to see her work on stage, Daniel began teaching herself to write, starting with her 2009 comedy “Couple Dating.” It was followed by more shows written and produced by Daniel, including “Gina Galdi and Guest,” “Helen on Wheels” and “I Shot Jennifer Lopez.”
Her 2018 tale of four senior women who set off to revisit significant sites from their younger days, ”Lost Virginity Tour,” caught the interest of “Menopause the Musical” creator Jeanie Linders and is set to tour nationally when the pandemic danger subsides.
Because her CTC workshops are being taught via Zoom, Daniel said, two aspiring playwrights living outside the area — one in San Diego, the other in Burns — have been able to participate.
“So it’s a ton of fun,” she said. “I am very much enjoying it. I do see this as something I would like to continue doing. I can see myself maybe offering consultations through my website, other playwriting workshops like this.”
Maintaining composition
When things began to slow down last year, Bend composer Chris Thomas, who wrote the score for the recently released film “Haymaker” and “Imagine Symphony Live,” the latter of which recently netted him a Hollywood Music in Media Award, began channeling some of his energy into not just scoring films, but also teaching about film scoring.
“It was right at this point when more and more people were asking me to go somewhere and teach something, or offer a presentation. And then suddenly it was all off,” he said.
Thomas took some time — months, he said — to ponder “what I was going to say, and stand behind. It wasn’t so much me thinking about, oh, how to teach film music. It was more like, ‘What do I really believe in?’”
After some introspection, “I started to realize that the way I like to interact with people — I guess I’ll use the word — educator, like I really started getting into teaching and presenting and sharing music. I care a lot about capturing my thoughts accurately, and having the right advice for younger musicians.”
He decided to take it further, by involving more kids in those cities in playing music and not solely listen to him talk about writing for film.
“I’ve been writing music to little scenes from movies, and sending them all a part in a click track (an electronic metronome), and they play along on a phone, and they send me their stuff,” he said. “I create this giant orchestra out of them, with some synth help, and then I mix in against the picture, and then I teach a course on film music … and premiere their Hollywood scoring job at the end of it.
“And I’ve just been loving it,” Thomas said. “I get to take all the questions they can throw at me — there’s no real time limit. And I’m like, ‘I love talking to young musicians.’”
He has 15 more such gigs lined up, and he’s hearing from more orchestras all the time.
“I’m like, ‘Whoa. I think I just tapped into something,’” Thomas said.
Like a lot of established teachers, art instructor Ian Factor, an acclaimed painter and the founder of the Bend Academy of Art, has found that online teaching can be successful — and that it’s only as good as the effort both teacher and pupil are putting into it.
“You can have the most enthusiastic instructor who’s got all the technology dialed in, and you just have a student who’s checked out,” he said.
“There’s no, like, broad answer that can say everybody’s taken to it well. Some have, some haven’t.”
When the effort on both ends align, good things happen, he’s found.
“I do have a group of students who were training with me ahead of the COVID thing, in person, and some of those same students have been with me every single class every term throughout this whole year, online, and they’re into it,” Factor said.
At their recent last critique of the winter term of Bend Academy of Art, “I had a couple of students who were really just expressing their gratitude and their excitement with how this whole online thing has gone for them, and how impactful it has been, positively in their grown. So that was really exciting to hear.”
Forging new paths
Singer and teacher Jacalyn and David Kreitzer moved to Bend last year upon retirement. David, a contemporary realist oil and watercolor painter who’s been painting professionally for over 50 years, forged ahead during the pandemic opening Kreitzer Arts, a gallery at 20224 Archie Briggs Road in Bend.
“I am inspired now more than ever to continue painting and open a gallery here, because I believe the healing power of art is a means of connection to relieve the isolation and difficulties of these times,” David said by email.
“The very essence of my life has been about painting only images I believe are beautiful, and providing healing and meditation through the power of art.”
Jacalyn grew up in Bend, and in 1974, when she was 17 and the population was around 40,000, she moved to Los Angeles, where she went on to earn her Master’s in Voice Performance from the University of Southern California.
From there, the mezzo-soprano went on to have a 35-year career as a soloist. She sang lead and comprimario roles with opera companies including the Metropolitan Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, Paris Opera and many more, and served as a symphonic soloist with major orchestras from Los Angeles to Prague.
After retiring from her career, which included 24 years of teaching voice and producing opera at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California, she and David decided to move back to Bend.
That’s only semi-retired: Jacalyn still teaches voice lessons privately, and said that her revelation has been to help her students in this trying time by waiving fees.
“I realized my former and new voice students I am teaching virtually felt lost during such isolation,” she said by email. “Many of them had auditioned for and secured singing engagements around the U.S., and then lost the contracts because of company financial uncertainty. I realized the best way to help was to perk them up by teaching for free (my teachers … first Robert Preston at Bend High and then Herta Glaz at USC did that for me) and inspire them to use this time to PREPARE. It’s not easy, but a regime must be followed. The vocal and mental and physical health must be strengthened and maintained and skills improved to prepare for openings and new shows and new auditions.”
Jacalyn had originally planned to open a physical studio in Bend “in order to concentrate on helping those with neurological disease to re-attain vocal plasticity,” she said.
That’s one thing COVID-19 can only delay, not prevent, she said.
“We will reopen, and I will do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.