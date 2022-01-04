The Unlikely Candidates are blowing up. If it seems like they’ve come from out of nowhere, they haven’t: This band of five handsome fellows formed way back in 2008 and have been pushing the rock (‘n’ roll) uphill ever since.
Last spring, they got the break they’d been looking for when one of their singles, “Novocaine,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart after 33 weeks on said chart. All told, the song has racked up more than 37 million views on YouTube and more than 55 million streams worldwide. Listeners are clearly drawn to the Unlikely Candidates’ dynamic sound, which is something like a garage band with a big budget, or, like, the White Stripes.
Anyway, our little burg gets plenty of bands on the way down from their peak. Here’s one that may very well be on the way up. Catch ‘em at a place like Volcanic Theatre Pub while you can.
The Unlikely Candidates, with The Criticals: $15; 8 p.m. Tuesday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
