The Unlikely Candidates - Zach Burns photo 1 (1).jpg

The Unlikely Candidates bring their garage band sound to  Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend Tuesday.

 Zach Burns / Submitted photo

The Unlikely Candidates are blowing up. If it seems like they’ve come from out of nowhere, they haven’t: This band of five handsome fellows formed way back in 2008 and have been pushing the rock (‘n’ roll) uphill ever since.

Last spring, they got the break they’d been looking for when one of their singles, “Novocaine,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart after 33 weeks on said chart. All told, the song has racked up more than 37 million views on YouTube and more than 55 million streams worldwide. Listeners are clearly drawn to the Unlikely Candidates’ dynamic sound, which is something like a garage band with a big budget, or, like, the White Stripes.

Anyway, our little burg gets plenty of bands on the way down from their peak. Here’s one that may very well be on the way up. Catch ‘em at a place like Volcanic Theatre Pub while you can.

The Unlikely Candidates, with The Criticals: $15; 8 p.m. Tuesday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.