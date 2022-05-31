If you’re a fan of rootsy rock ‘n’ roll, there’s a good double-bill happening next week at everyone’s favorite cozy hang-out place, the Domino Room.
You might already know one of the headliners: Jeff Crosby, an Idahoan whose jammy Americana is a local fave, as evidenced by his many shows in Central Oregon over the years.
The other headliner is Tylor and the Train Robbers, a Boise-based band that plays a tuneful brand of folk-rock and alt-country. Tylor is Tylor Ketchum, the Train Robbers include his brothers and his father-in-law, and their family bond gives the band a particularly tight and well-crafted vibe in a corner of the musical universe that sometimes overvalues bands that are “rowdy” and “reckless.”
The band’s newest album, “Non-Typical Find,” walks that line quite capably, offering some songs that are polished to a shine, some songs that bring the twang-rock and some that do a bit of both.
Jeff Crosby and Tylor and the Train Robbers: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, doors open 7:30 p.m., $20, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
