tylor & the train robbers

Boise, Idaho-based alt-country act Tylor and The Train Robbers will share a bill with jammy Americana artist Jeff Crosby Wednesday at the Domino Room in Bend.

 Maggie Grace Photography/Submitted photo

If you’re a fan of rootsy rock ‘n’ roll, there’s a good double-bill happening next week at everyone’s favorite cozy hang-out place, the Domino Room.

You might already know one of the headliners: Jeff Crosby, an Idahoan whose jammy Americana is a local fave, as evidenced by his many shows in Central Oregon over the years.

The other headliner is Tylor and the Train Robbers, a Boise-based band that plays a tuneful brand of folk-rock and alt-country. Tylor is Tylor Ketchum, the Train Robbers include his brothers and his father-in-law, and their family bond gives the band a particularly tight and well-crafted vibe in a corner of the musical universe that sometimes overvalues bands that are “rowdy” and “reckless.”

The band’s newest album, “Non-Typical Find,” walks that line quite capably, offering some songs that are polished to a shine, some songs that bring the twang-rock and some that do a bit of both.

Jeff Crosby and Tylor and the Train Robbers: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, doors open 7:30 p.m., $20, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, midtownballroom.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.