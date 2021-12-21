Winter Song 1.jpg

Merideth Kaye Clark performs "Winter Song" Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tower Theatre.

 Submitted photo

After a long and challenging year, an evening of esteemed songs performed beautifully in the cozy confines of your local historic downtown theater sounds like it would hit the spot.

Good news! Merideth Kaye Clark is bringing exactly that to the Tower Theatre Tuesday and Wednesday. The show is called “Winter Song,” and it promises “a collection of beloved tunes and talks that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth.” Sounds lovely!

Clark has played leading theatrical roles in productions such as “Wicked,” “Evita,” “Oliver!” and “The Last Five Years.” She co-created concerts centered around the music of Joni Mitchell, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, as well as “Winter Song,” which features holiday favorites and music by Carole King, Gordon Lightfoot and Irving Berlin.

BroadwayWorld called the show “warm, nourishing, and just exactly what you want on a cold winter’s night.” You know me too well, BroadwayWorld.

Winter Song: $20-$30; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

