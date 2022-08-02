Raise your hand if you saw the documentary “Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing” at the old Pilot Butte 6 movie theater that once stood where Bend’s Wilco is today. (Raises hand.) I miss that theater. It was all mellow vibes and indie films, and it ruled. So did that film, which documented the fallout that followed public criticism of then-President George W. Bush made by Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines during a concert in London.
Sixteen years later, the subjects of that film — The Dixie Chicks, now known simply as The Chicks — will visit Bend for the first time next week, for a two-night stand at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The controversy at the center of “Shut Up and Sing” played a major role in The Chicks’ career arc, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Texas trio is one of the best-selling acts in the history of country music, and that they’ve released five outstanding albums over the past 24 years, including 2020’s “Gaslighter,” their first since 2006.
Join me at one of the shows and let’s sing along to “Wide Open Spaces” and “Ready to Run” and “Cowboy Take Me Away” and “Goodbye Earl” and “Without You” and “Long Time Gone” and “Travelin’ Soldier” and on and on. What a band!
The Chicks, with Patty Griffin: $65, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 10, doors open 5 p.m., Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, bendconcerts.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(1) comment
Thanks Ben. Goodbye Earl is a gem. Love that song.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.