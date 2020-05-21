With the state slowly reopening, two local movie theaters have also decided to start showing films again, albeit with caveats.
For the first time in two months, Redmond's Odem Theater Pub began screenings again last weekend, showing previously run films as studios remain closed. Each screening is limited to just 12 people in the audience. This week's screenings are:
Emma (PG)
Fri-Sun: 2:20
Mon-Wed: 2:50
How to Build A Girl (R)
Fri-Sun: 2, 6:05
Mon-Wed: 5:30
The Whistlers (no MPAA rating)
Fri-Sun: 4:05, 7:05
Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30
The Wretched (no MPAA rating)
Fri-Sun: 5, 8:10
Mon-Wed: 5, 7:35
Over at the Pine Theater in Prineville, they screened 2018's "Aquaman" and 1985's "The Goonies" in limited screenings last weekend with ticket prices at $5 per person. This week's screenings weren't available at press time but will be updated in the online version of this story as soon as information is available.
