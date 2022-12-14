Two improv classes coming to Bend in January

The course description reads, in part, “Improvisation has formal rules and structure that guide players forward to success. Life is an ongoing exercise in improvisation — no script and no cue cards. Every day, unrehearsed words are spoken and ideas shared. Improv skills deliver a unique experience of on-your-feet enhanced decision-making, improved confidence, superior communication/listening skills, greater creativity and more.”
The workshop will feature improv games and exercises and will convene twice a week from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9-Feb. 2. Additional workshops March 6-29 and May 1-24. Cost is $159. For more info and to register, visit tinyurl.com/ImprovForLife.
Beginning in mid-January, the Bend Institute of Comedy will hold a longform comedy improvisation series on Saturday mornings.
“As opposed to shortform improv, where many suggestions are taken throughout the performance and are used to play pre-determined short improv games, longform improv usually takes only one suggestion from the audience at the beginning,” according to instructor John Breen.
“Then the fun begins as the highly skilled group improvises a 30-minute set where the world unfolds, characters are created, comedic themes are explored, amplified and connected.”
The classes are appropriate for beginner to advanced improvisers. Breen has been teaching and performing for over 25 years, credits including Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York and Los Angeles, TV’s “Portlandia” and the films “Wendy and Lucy” and “Untraceable.”
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
