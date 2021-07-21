Bend painter, writer and musician Jason Graham, who performs as MOsley WOtta, is one of the four recipients of a Fields Artist Fellowship, offered in partnership by Oregon Humanities and Oregon Community Foundation.
Graham, Caldera named Field Artist Fellows — Bend artist, writer and musician Jason Graham, aka MOsley WOtta, and CarlaDean Caldera, a Madras-based culture bearer and advocate of the Northern Paiute, are among four Oregon artists to earn Fields Artist Fellowships, Oregon Humanities announced last week.
Oregon Humanities offers the fellowships in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation, and the artists will each receive $100,000 over two years.
According to oregonhumanities.org, Caldera "will use this fellowship to share Northern Paiute culture, teachings and the Numu Yaduan language, using digital technologies, public events and outings."
Graham "plans to produce multimedia performances, collaborative murals and storytelling that will creatively address and explore system inequities specific to Oregon and encourage dialogue throughout the state."
The Fields Artist Fellowship was founded in 2019 to give artists and culture bearers freedom to develop their art and careers, engage with their communities, learn from one another, and explore opportunity gaps in the state, according to the announcement. The Fred W. Fields Fund of Oregon Community Foundation provides all funding for the fellowship program.
The other recipients of the 2021–23 fellowships are Gabriel Barrera of Ashland and Sharita Towne of Portland. Another eight finalists will receive a one-time award of $10,000.
