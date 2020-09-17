If you’re an awards show junkie, you’ll be pleased to hear that the Emmys, awarding excellence in television, air Sunday night on ABC. This year’s ceremony will be different though, with host Jimmy Kimmel performing in front of a virtual audience and nominees watching from the comfort of their own homes.
After over 70 years of television being pumped into living rooms across the country, there are more than a few that instigate those feelings of nostalgia whenever they’re switched on. Here are just a few of those shows that not only picked up a few Emmy nods and awards in their day but continue to bring in an audience thanks to streaming.
“The Carol Burnett Show” (1967-78) — The classic sketch show headed by one of the greatest comedians and her regular cast including Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Wagoner and Tim Conway still manages to be a crack up. While some sketches and episodes stand up better than others (as all entries on this list do) the series is packed with memorable moments and characters that stick with you, especially whenever Conway would get his fellow cast members to corpse (break character) on screen. Unfortunately, the show was cut from the original hourlong episode format to 22 minutes after it hit syndication in the ’70s, and online streaming sites only have the pared-down versions available to watch, omitting musical numbers and some more topical references. Stream the whole series on Amazon Prime or Tubi.
“I Love Lucy” (1951-57) — The screwball sitcom that helped revolutionize the television industry by using multi-camera filming techniques that resulted in higher quality film prints, allowing it to be preserved and reshown over the decades. Created by and starring real-life couple Lucille Ball and Dezi Arnaz about a housewife Lucy (Ball) and her bandleader husband Ricky Ricardo (Arnaz) and Lucy’s zany adventures in trying to get in Ricky’s show, getting jobs, shopping, meeting celebrities and more, along with their friends and neighbors Fred and Ethel Mertz (William Frawley and Vivian Vance). Stream the entire series on CBS All Access or buy episodes on Google Play, iTunes or YouTube.
“Star Trek: The Original Series” (1966-69) — The series that launched 1,000 ships and counting. Starting off with the original crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they embark on their five-year mission to explore strange new worlds can feel like a slog through brilliant bouts of over-acting, cheap costumes and classic 1960s male gaze, but it also broke through a lot of barriers with series creator Gene Roddenberry pushing for a more advanced and tolerant future of mankind. Stream the entire series on Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access or Amazon Prime.
“The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-68) — For a slice of quintessential small-town America where local sheriff Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) raises his son Opie (the adorably dimpled Ron Howard) along with his Aunt Bee (Frances Bavier) in Mayberry, North Carolina. The town has little crimes to investigate and most of Andy’s time is spent philosophizing and solving problems all within a half-hour. It might be incredibly saccharine to watch the wholesome classic now but it still holds some charm to keep it from getting too far. Stream the series on Amazon Prime, Tubi or YouTube TV.
“The Golden Girls” (1985-92) — Four older women live together in Miami. With four wildly different personalities, they disagree but ultimately they are always there for each other. The show is full of wonderful late ‘80s fashion and interior design and some really groundbreaking plotlines sprinkled in the series. Stream the series on Hulu.
“Monty Python’s Flying Circus” (1969-74) — The very British sketch series starring Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and Michael Palin is still brilliantly absurd and full of early ’70s yellow-tinted charm. The show and the troupe never shied away from controversial subjects and injected them with healthy doses of silliness just as much as they did with their takes on mundanity. Though it was never nominated for any Emmys, it did win a couple of BAFTA’s. Stream the series on Netflix.
“The Twilight Zone” (1959-64) — The original series that explored humanity and modern topics under the lens of science fiction and horror, as all stories in the genres do. Creator Rod Serling crafted three seasons of horror that continues to hit home, sending chills down your spine and has inspired a new version of the series created in part by a new master of suspense, Jordan Peele. Nothing beats the original though with noir-like storytelling in stunning black and white. Stream the series on Netflix, Hulu or CBS All Access.
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-96) — Just listening to the theme song brings me right back to my childhood spent sitting on our blue La-Z-boy couch, cracking up over the antics Will (Will Smith) and Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) would get themselves into. While it is easy to distill the show down to a few lyrics or the Carlton Dance, it still remains relevant if looking extremely dated. With the Bel-Air mansion available as an Airbnb for Los Angeles County pesidents plus an upcoming reunion and reboot, it’s the perfect time to whistle for a cab and revisit the Prince and the Banks’. Stream it on HBO Max.
“Bewitched” (1964-72) — Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery), a witch, vows to lead a normal suburban life when she marries Darren (Dick York, eventually replaced by Dick Sargent in 1969). The series revolves around their domestic lives and mishaps that happen when a witch tries to not be a witch by orders from her husband. The fantasy sitcom is still pretty delightful if dated with its portrayal of gender roles. Stream the series on Crackle.
“Mad Men” (2007-15) — The series revolves around and banks itself on making the viewer feel nostalgic about the 1960s, there is even one of the better episodes that utilize it for the plot. Following ad man Don Draper (Jon Hamm) through his falls and rises in his career and personal life through the early ‘60s to 1970. The show, was one of the early entries into the platinum age of television where prestige series’ attracted film directors, writers and actors, bridging the gap between the two mediums. Stream the series on Amazon Prime.
