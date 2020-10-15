When a favorite TV show ends, it can leave you feeling lost without it for a while. Those characters that made you smile or made you fume have no more stories to fill your brain with. Sometimes though, shows come back from the cancellation or just because someone thought it was a good idea, for better or worse. Here are a few revivals that managed to get a second wind.
Fuller House — The super ‘90s family sitcom that gave Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen their careers came back to our living rooms for five seasons thanks to Netflix. While the original series focused on Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), a widower raising his daughters with the help of his new roommates Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier), his brother-in-law and a stand-up comic friend, respectively. In the revival, we see D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), one of Danny’s daughters in the same situation, widowed with three sons living in her childhood home with her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber). Stream the revival on Netflix and the original series on Hulu.
Doctor Who — One of the longest-running episodic shows in television history and also the one that has probably come the furthest since it’s inception. Premiering in 1963 on the British Broadcasting Corporation the series follows The Doctor, a time-traveling alien as he bounces across time and space with the help of mostly human companions. The show evolved for decades, regenerating The Doctor into different actors and switching out companions It went off the air in 1989 then was reborn in 2005 by Russell T. Davies and it quickly became one of the most popular exports from Britain. Many of the original episodes have been lost but a few can be streamed on BritBox while the revival can be streamed on HBO Max.
The X-Files — Scully and Mulder returned in 2016 with more mysteries to uncover with stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reprising their roles. Their search for the truth out there lasted for two seasons with most of the same spooky energy and tensions we all loved from the original run. Officially the new episodes are a continuation of the original series and not a new show entirely. Stream the full series on Hulu.
Arrested Development — From the files of cancelled then found a new home through the grace of Netflix. The irreverent and often ridiculous show chronicling the eccentric Bluth family mostly through the eyes of Michael (Jason Bateman) was brought back from the dead thanks to the streaming service. The series was originally pulled from Fox’s lineup in 2006 and then picked up in 2012 for the fourth season on the streaming site. Stream the full series on Netflix.
DuckTales — The original Disney channel after school cartoon ran for just four years but cemented itself with other cartoons of the day (like Darkwing Duck) for millennials with its daring adventure stories and catchy theme song (which can be heard at University of Oregon football games). In 2017, Disney brought the show back with a fresh animation style and new voice cast helmed by previous Doctor Who star David Tennant as Uncle Scrooge McDuck. The adventures now are just as daring as ever. Stream both series’s on Disney Plus.
Cobra Kai — While the show isn’t a revival of another older TV series, it still rekindles the same feeling from the 1984 film “The Karate Kid” from which it stems. Both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the original film, but they’re both 36 years older running rival dojos. The twist with the series is, Johnny is the protagonist of the show, so we get to see what the events of the film look like through his eyes and we find ourselves rooting for him and Cobra Kai. Oddly enough, the revival of the Karate Kid storyline was revived itself with Netflix picked up the series after the premium YouTube Red service fizzled. Stream it all on Netflix.
Will & Grace — Retconning the original series ending by having it all be a dream from Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), the series picks up 11 years later in Will and Grace’s (Eric McCormack and Debra Messing) New York apartment with their neighbor the free-spirit/loading friend Jack (Sean Hayes) in tow. The revival sees them all a few years older but no wiser it seems. Everyone is still in the same situations we left them in, albeit with divorces now under their belts. The show works with the same comedy style of the original run and it’s just as delightful as it was then. Stream it all on Hulu.
Whose Line is it Anyway? — The American version of the British show brought the art of improv to everyone’s living rooms (it also put a lot of pressure on improv troops around the country, but that’s another story). The original run aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998-2007 and was hosted by Drew Carey. The show was brought back, airing now on The CW with new host Aisha Tyler but keeping Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady as permanent performers. Stream the original series on HBO Max and watch the revival on CW Seed.
