'Tutu Grande' among final four — "Tutu Grande," a dark comedy by Bend filmmaker and actor Derek Sitter, is among four films in contention for the Grand Jury Prize of the McMinnville Short Film Festival. The virtual festival features 127 films from around the world and takes place from Feb. 18 through 28. "Tutu Grande," a tale of crime and punishment, builds dramatically into a chef's kiss of an ending. It has already racked up festival wins from Los Angeles to New York in multiple categories.
For information on viewing it and other films in the festival, visit mcminnvillefilmfest.org.
