Tired of the cutthroat world of Monopoly? Perhaps you’ve memorized all the answers to Trivial Pursuit or you’re frustrated with your artistic abilities for Pictionary. For a change, reach for humorous, quirky games or try a fun improvisation game to break through the rut?
Board games
If you’re not ready to get up and perform in front of your family and friends, there are more traditional games to enjoy for a humorous shakeup.
Found locally at Bend’s Modern Games, store manager Angelika Barrus notes that the shop has many fun and funny games but there are a few that stick out in her mind.
Dude
This is a party game for ages 13 and up, according to the manufacturer, that makes you say dude (or dood, dewd, dooood… etc.). Each player gets a stack of cards that say “dude” in one of several variations. The player then has engaged with another player who they believe is saying “Dude” in the same way (but they can only say “Dude” to each other. If they think they have the same card they both say “sweet” then lay down their cards. If it’s a match they both get a point, keeping their card in a pile to their side. If not, the cards go in a general discard pile. The game is played until one player goes through their entire deck and says “chill,” signaling the game is over. The player with the most points/cards in their pile wins.
Pair it with a rug that really ties the room together for added fun.
Monikers
Another fun party game, this time with teams: Based on similar party games like Celebrity, this one puts not only the Hollywood crowd in the hat, but also fictional characters, personas, legends and more for players to try and guess. One person at a time tries to get their team to guess what’s on the cards and tries to get through as many as they can in 30 seconds. For the cards resulting in the incorrect answers, they go to the next team for a chance. Once all the cards have been played, they are returned and the second round begins. This time, players can only use one word to describe the person on the card. When all the cards have been played, another round begins using charades.
Whichever team has the most points at the end of three rounds wins.
Stay Cool
This one might cause some hair loss, but it will be fun getting there.
The multi-task game has the active player spelling out three- or four-letter words based on the roll of lettered dice, verbally answering trivia questions from the player to their left and writing down the answers to questions asked by the player on their right. Players are given 2 minutes to answer as many questions/write as many words as possible. When time is up you multiply the number of questions you got correct from left to right for your score.
It picks up in the next two rounds with less time and more details but that is the main layout of the gameplay. If your not a multi-tasker this may sound like a nightmare, but if you are great at handling multiple tasks, test that skill out for points and glory.
Throw Throw Burrito
From the makers of Exploding Kittens (yes, that is the name of the game), comes a family-friendly mix of cards and dodgeball with cuddly burritos. Born out of a Kickstarter, the game is like Spoons except with flying burritos.
The fun deck of cards includes delightful animations with caricatures on them including Barky Sharky, Meow Cow and more hybrid animals. Players stand around a table (or sit) in a room with “antiques or fancy dishes or big whiney babies,” according to the YouTube video by the creators of the game. Players pass one card to the player to their right while receiving a card from the player on their left. The point is to get three of a kind, when they do they put the three down and get a point. However, there are also burrito cards.
When a player gets three burrito cards, they grab one of the two burritos included and throw them at each other (there are three kinds of burrito throwing indicated on the cards including a brawl, war and duel). If you get hit with a burrito you lose points so dodging them is essential.
Please don’t use real burritos.
Improv
Don’t worry about being a comic genius or trying to recreate your favorite “Whose Line is it Anyway?” episode, it takes years of training to pull that off. The following improv games are strictly for fun and keep those mental cogs moving.
There is one golden rule of improvisation that you would learn in any improv class, “yes, and…”
It means that each player must accept the conditions their scene partner throws at them and build on it.
“It sure is hot at this beach.”
“Yes, and I forgot the umbrella…”
By building on what was said before the scene moves forward and can end up with hilarious results.
It’s worth noting, too, that improv doesn’t have to be funny. It can be dramatic, silly, realistic, fantastical or anything. So don’t let the “need to be funny” bog you down in any of the games. Besides, if you play with people you get along with and you know well, chances are you’ll find lots to laugh about.
One Word at a Time
This one is great for both long car rides or for sitting on your back patio soaking in the summer rays as it requires no setup or movement.
Each player says only one word that contributes to the telling of a story. For example, the first player will say “once,” the second player says “upon,” the third player says “a,” and the fourth player says “time,” and so forth until the story is complete.
Freeze Frame
At least four or more players must be present for this one to work. Two players begin a scene and they continue it until another player yells “freeze!” The one who shouted the command taps one of the players in the freeze position on the shoulder and begins a new scene based on the position the other players froze in.
Pantomiming throughout the scene can lead to hilarious results so be sure to utilize space well.
Last Letter, First Letter
Two players start a scene but each line must start with the last letter of the previous player’s line. This requires paying attention to everything your scene partner is saying as well as trying to come up with interesting or unusual words ending with some of the lesser-used letters of the alphabet.
For another letter-based game, start with the letter A and work your way through the alphabet, making sure each line spoken starts with the next letter until you get to Z.
Life With Me
As a quick and easy punchline-style game, pick a random object around your house or space your in, and say “Life with me is like (object)…” and then make up a punchline. For example, “Life with me is like a tree, falling apart once a year.”
You can spice it up for more mature audiences and switch the opener to “Sex with me is like…” but it’s important to know your audience with that one.
