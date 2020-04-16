Whether you partake or just enjoy the irreverent humor that goes with the genre, there is a little something for everyone in the world of stoner films. The following list isn’t restricted toward things like “Pineapple Express” or “Bill and Ted,” it also includes films that don’t have any reference (or at least, that’s not the main part of the plot or a character arc), but offer some spectacular visuals and stories that make for a great time while imbibing with a member of your “Quaranteam.”
Participation is not required, though it may improve some of them.
“The Big Lebowski” (1998) — Probably the greatest movie on this list and one that I personally quote regularly. Jeff Bridges plays Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski (El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing), an all around slacker that is mistaken for Jeffrey Lebowski, the Big Lebowski. The Dude is beat up and has his rug peed on so he finds this other Lebowski, who offers him a job. The Dude involves his bowling buddies, Donny, a nebbish Steve Buscemi, and Walter, an angry John Goodman. Eventually everyone seems to want something from The Dude and he has to fight to get back to his low-key life. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Big Mouth” (2017-present) — An incredibly crude but also super poignant and well done animated show about puberty. Revolving around a group of teens as they go through all the changes bodies undergo around 12 years old all while being guided by hormone monsters. You’ll never say “bubble bath” the same way again. It’s also great to watch sober if you’re not easily offended, because when I say it’s crude, I really mean it. Stream all seasons and the Valentine’s Day special on Netflix.
“Dazed and Confused” (1993) — In 1976, on the last day of school in a Texas town, incoming freshmen are hazed by the outgoing seniors at a rager. Everyone is hoping to get high, drunk or laid (or all three). Featuring Matthew McConaughey’s star making performance as Wooderson in a part that is skeezy and frankly predatory, but he does it with just enough charm to downplay much of the vomit-inducing factor. Luckily, you can skip past the worst of his “I get older, (girls) stay the same age” persona and get to the now typical McConaughey-isms that make him the weird and wonderful, slow-talking Lincoln driver we know today. The overall great film that paints a vivid and sincere image of high school in the mid ’70s, or at least what I think is a sincere look at it (I wasn’t born for another 12 years). Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Donnie Darko” (2001) — When I was in high school this was the cool person’s movie, it was “like, so deep and profound.” The indie film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Donnie a high schooler who is visited by Frank, a man in a bunny suit and a terrifying gravely voice who warns him that the world will end, driving Donnie to commit a series of crimes. Gyllenhaal is captivating and unnerving, making the whole film a bit of a mind bender that you may need to take a second after watching it to walk around and contemplate life. The story goes that director/writer Richard Kelly was high when he came up with the idea, so that could be reason enough to check it out this week. Stream it on Kanopy, Tubi and IMDb TV or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play or YouTube.
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) — Trippy and beautifully made, the film features a dramatic Jim Carrey and an always packed performance from Kate Winslet. Winslet plays Clementine who, after her break-up with Joel (Carrey), decides to undergo a procedure to erase all memories of him from her memory. Joel then does the same and as he recounts the memories of her before they are taken away, he realizes he is still in love with her. A little weird but a wonderful film to take a trip with. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” (2004) — Stoner buddies Harold and Kumar get the serious munchies and decide that they have to have White Castle, no other food will do. They just figure there must be one close but are wrong. This leads them to the long quest to find those perfect sliders they’re craving, putting them in the path of everything from some “extreme” dudes in a Hummer to a car stealing and super high Neil Patrick Harris playing Neil Patrick Harris. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Paul” (2011) — Famous nerds and writer/actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost play quintessential sci-fi geeks who make the trek from their native England to the storied San Diego Comic Con, then rent an RV to visit the sites of their favorite sites in science fiction lore and pop culture. Near Area 51 the two encounter an alien named Paul (voiced by famous stoner Seth Rogen) who is on the run from the feds and needs to rendezvous with his people. Full of fun references to other TV shows and films including “Star Trek,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Indiana Jones” even “Lorenzo’s Oil,” it is great fun and inbetween jokes about probing and aliens with three boobs, there is a story with a lot of heart and genuine love of the genre. Stream in on Cinemax or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Reefer Madness” (1936) — The granddaddy of them all. Well, kind of. This was the first film to really depict marijuana use in a major way, but it was more of a propaganda film about the dangers of smoking the devil’s lettuce. Did it succeed? Well considering the legality of it now and the drug’s place in culture, I’d say nope. Was it accurate? Heck no. The movie states that marijuana is more dangerous and more addictive than heroin and depicts a bunch of “perfect” teenagers being lured into a den of sin by a drug dealer who gives them perfectly rolled doobies. The kids become lustful (scandalous!) toward one another, work themselves into frenzies with all this eventually leads to psychotic episodes and murder! I’m sure the movie is better with a legal joint in your hand but even without, it’s melodrama is pretty ridiculous and laugh inducing today. Stream it on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Hoopla and Kanopy or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Saving Grace” (2000) — Brenda Blethyn plays Grace, a widow who is about to have everything repossessed after her husband, who has squandered all their money, commits suicide by jumping out of a plane without a parachute. When her gardener (Craig Ferguson) asks her for help in saving a few of his...uh, plants, she gets an idea of how to help her financial needs. Ferguson wrote and stars opposite of Blythen and the film is a reminder of how excellent of a writer he is in a heartwarming and incredibly funny British film. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Step Brothers” (2008) — Will Ferrell can be a lot. But if you pair him with Academy Award-nominee John C. Reilly, it’s magic. The two star as middle-aged adult children, Dale and Brennan, who still live at home. When their single parents meet each other and move in together, Dale and Brennan have to share a room, loathing each other at first, eventually they discover the mutual love of music, becoming best friends. Be prepared, there is a lot of shouting that may harsh your mellow, but just wait, the punchline is worth it. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Up in Smoke” (1978) — Cheech and Chong’s first foray onto the big screen and really the first genuine stoner movie. While notably their second movie (the cleverly named, “Cheech and Chong’s Second Movie”) is regarded as better than this one, it’s a generally fun romp as the two go in search of some weed that leads them to being accidentally deported to Mexico, evading the FBI, driving a truck made entirely out of Mary Jane and participating in a punk battle of the bands competition. It’s pretty fun to watch sober too. Stream it on Hulu and Netflix.
“Wet Hot American Summer” (2001) — This parody of camp movies features an all-star comedic cast including Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde-Pierce, Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper all taking on the roles seen in a typical summer camp film from the 80s. On the last day of camp, the counselors have to take care of some unfinished business before the end of camp which includes sex, drugs and musical theater. It, along with the Netflix original series sequel and prequel (“First Day of Camp” and “Ten Years Later”) are hilarious and each bring a new set of ridiculous and cosmic complications. It’s also the chance to see some famous faces in roles you would never have expected. Stream the original film on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube. Steam the series’ on Netflix.
“Zombieland” and “Zombieland: Double Tap” (2009/2019) — What’s better than Woody Harrelson clearly having the time of his life decapitating zombies? Two films with him gleefully offing the undead. The first “Zombieland” was fresh and fun on its release, though today some of the jokes haven’t aged well. Luckily it’s still fun. “Zombieland: Double Tap” takes up 10 years after the first with the quartet of zombie killers forming a makeshift family together, that is until Little Rock, played by Abigail Breslin, rebels against Harrelson’s father-adjacent, Tallahassee. The other three then leave the confines of their home in the White House to find her taking up with a hippie on his way to a safe haven called Babylon, full of free-loving pacifists. Stream “Zombieland” on Hulu or rent it from Amazon Prime, iTunes and Vudu. “Zombieland: Double Tap” can be streamed on Starz or rent it on Google Play or YouTube.
Honorable mention“Inception” (2010) — I’ve still never seen this one (I know, I know) and I refuse to fake it with a generic plot synopsis. I missed it when it was out in theaters and just haven’t visited what I’m told is a “total mind trip!” So it seems appropriate to watch while imbibing for 420 to add a bit to the heaviness of it and fully appreciate the mind-bending visuals that director Christopher Nolan is famous for. I know what I’ll be watching this weekend. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
