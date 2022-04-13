Food

Locals’ Day on Tuesdays at Bevel Craft Brewing means $4 beer and cider and $1 off wine. In keeping with this week’s 420-inspired theme, I ordered the Cran-blood Orange CBD soda by Ablis ($5). The sparkling drink was pleasantly sweet and infused with 25 milligrams of cannabidiol. I hoped that the CBD might have a calming effect after a string of sleepless nights with my almost 3-month-old Alaskan husky. Perhaps I was too tired, but I didn’t notice any effects.

Three out of the four food carts at 9th Street Village are usually open on Tuesdays, but last week, both TOTS! and the Aina Kauai-Style Grill were closed, narrowing my options to either Tacos El Nava or Nosh Street Food. I elected for the former, which has tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, quesadillas, burritos and tortas on the menu.

My stomach grumbling, I elected for a plate of enchiladas with carnitas ($14). When the buzzer rang, I returned to the truck to find the enchiladas beautifully plated. The four rolled corn tortillas were not drowned in sauce but topped with green chile, marbled melted cheese and delicately drizzled with a white sauce.

The carnitas tasted juicy and the sauce had just the right amount of spice. On the side were the standard accompaniments of Mexican orange rice, chopped romaine lettuce and refried beans.

Service

After placing my order, I was asked if I was OK with waiting 15-20 minutes due to the high volume of orders. I appreciated being notified of the slightly longer wait ahead of time.

Atmosphere

The mood at this food cart pod is celebratory and laid-back. Children roam laughing and playing and many of the outdoor picnic tables are accompanied by canines.

Saturday is Bevel’s three-year anniversary, and the celebration includes live music, special beer releases, a performance by the High Desert Fire Artists and the grand opening of a putting course.

The brewery also hosts bingo from 6-8 p.m. most Monday nights and a bracket-style disc golf putting competition from 6-9 p.m. most Wednesdays. Visit bevelbeer.com for a full list of events.

More info

Location: 911 SE Armour Road, Bend

Contact: 541-350-4909, Taqueria El Nava on facebook.com or bevelbeer.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Price Range: $3-$18

Happy Hours: “Local’s Day” all day on Tuesdays at Bevel Craft Brewing

Happy Prices: $4 beer and cider and $1 off wine

Cuisine: Mexican

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

