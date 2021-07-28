For some, it was a literal breath of fresh air. Others were more cautious about ditching the cloth masks that they’ve been diligently wearing for 15 months when Oregon lifted its mask requirements June 30. With the rise in cases of the delta variant, it may be that we have to grab our masks once again, but for now, we at GO! Magazine wanted to know the overall feelings of a few visitors to Drake Park on Tuesday on how it felt to go maskless again.
Cassie and Nate Goodluck-Johnson, of New Mexico and Portland respectively, both live in an area of Mexico where mandates on mask-wearing have not yet been lifted.
“It feels weird being here,” Cassie said, “We got vaccinated, so it’s awesome, but just feels really weird — like it’s normal again.”
“It does feel normal,” Nate added, “It’s like you do still kind of socially distance from people. Like if I’m in lines for things I still take, like, four steps back. But kind of part of that is, I guess, respect for the other people if they are maybe not vaccinated or things like that”
Both agree that they’ll continue to listen to the officials at both the Centers for Disease Control and in Mexico for guidance on when to wear and not to wear a mask in the future.
“I’ll go with the experts,” Nate said.
Liam Brown, 20, visiting from San Francisco, felt fantastic when California lifted their mandates on June 15. “It was amazing.”
But the elation was short-lived. He is currently attending school in Long Beach, which is in Los Angeles County, where officials have once again enacted mask mandates in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status due to rising COVID-19 cases there.
“It was kind of a bummer. … I was in the city (San Francisco) when it started, and everything was closed. Nothing was open. … There was nothing to do. And then as soon as they lifted it, everything started opening back up and got our hopes up.”
That hope was to have the mandates lift and never come back but, “Now it looks like it’s going back to it with the delta … all the strains,” he said. “I’m disappointed that I got my hopes up that it was over.”
Locally, Carmen Lawson, 42, of Redmond, teaches in Madras and was relieved to have the mandates lifted.
“The impact of the pandemic has been compounded on my lifestyle because of the protocols I’ve had to put into place as a teacher,” she said, “It’s important to me that we all stay safe, absolutely. I got my vaccine as soon as I had an opportunity to. But of course, I was happy when I didn’t have to wear a mask anymore.”
Even so, she said that in the event that we do have to mask up again like they are doing in Los Angeles County, she’s willing to do whatever will keep people safe, but “more importantly whatever will keep students in school.”
She recognizes that all parts of Central Oregon have varying views on masks and so she hopes that “whatever will appease the general public of whatever area … so that parents will feel happy sending their students to school … whatever will help students be in school and be safe.”
On Tuesday, the CDC announced a new recommendation for people to wear masks in areas of “substantial or high transmission” in order to help curb the spread of the Delta variant. And late Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority also recommended universal mask use indoors, so it’s time to break out the masks once again in order to someday break free for good.
