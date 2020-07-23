There’s not much to report about Central Oregon’s weather that you don’t already know. Winters are cold. Nights are cold or at least cool year-round. Our summers aren’t that bad, with an average July and August high of 82. But that’s an average, and as you know from the past week, it’s getting hot around here.
Open the windows
Some Central Oregonians with air conditioning just turn it on for the duration of summer. My former neighbor, a native Bendite, once told me he ran his cool central air just like his folks had when he was a boy: nonstop from May through September. I’m not one to tell others how to live, but that’s not what my grandpa would’ve called thrifty. I mean, why pay for cold air — and all the energy usage that implies — when you can get it for free by just opening windows? If you’ve lived in Central Oregon any length of time, you know that the high desert can see temperatures swing 35, 40 degrees in the course of a day, from a brisk morning to a hot day and back again by nightfall. Take advantage.
If you’ve lived in Central Oregon even a few summers, you’ve probably figured out how to keep things cool without running your air-conditioner day and night assuming you even have one. For those new to Bend or ready to manage their air-conditioning in a way my neighbor didn’t, the secret is to get those windows open and let the cool air in as early as you can.
I tend to wake with the sun during the summer. If you’re up by 5, 6 or even 7 a.m., get those windows open. In recent weeks I’ve brought the indoor temp of my house down as much as 10 degrees in the morning just by getting air flowing through. A breeze helps, but a fan or two will do the trick. The harder part is knowing when to close blinds as the sun’s warmth begins to heat up your home and widows. Close windows, blinds, drapes or curtains before the outside temperature begins to warm up the interior of your house.
On July 16 for instance, the temperature was 81 at 8 p.m., dropping to 73 by 9 p.m. Get those windows open accordingly. Keep interior doors open to get cross breezes. Reversed box fans in windows can help pull in cooler air if the wind isn’t cooperating.
Swimming
When it’s time to cool off, which is just about all the time lately, swimming holes are where it’s at. Use good judgment: Check for submerged logs and rocks before you go jumping in anywhere. Skip the alcohol. Wear sunscreen. Show courtesy to others just trying to cool off. Mask up if you can’t social distance. And never swim alone.
Along with the obvious in-town spots along the river, the Cascade Lakes are a major summertime draw. Among the most popular are the cold waters of popular spots such as Elk Lake, about a 40-minute drive from Bend. Of course, the 405-acre lake is also home to a resort, and is extremely popular among tourists and locals alike.
The swimming at Sparks Lake, a smidge closer to town than Elk Lake, is fine, especially if you have the means to find a spot all your own. So if you have a paddleboard, kayak, canoe or some other vessel, you’re going to be stoked.
Just around the bend from Sparks Lake are the gorgeous, chilly waters of crystal clear of Devil’s Lake. It’s a magnet for tourists, though, with its proximity to the highway, so plan accordingly.
Further afield, Cultus Lake is another popular destination for swimming and camping. Nearby Little Cultus is another option.
Those are just some of the places you can drive to: If you’re capable of hiking a few miles, get yourself a Deschutes National Forest map, prepare for a back-country hike and go jump in a lake.
For more ideas, check out the swimming suggestions from Deschutes National Forest or oregondiscovery.com/best-swimming-holes or get yourself a copy Oregon author Scott Cook’s longtime area guidebook, “Bend Overall.”
Other ways to keep cool
• Turn on the sprinklers and channel your inner child. Run through them as many times as you can stand. It’ll put a cold chill on you fast.
• If you don’t have sprinklers: Do you have a spigot and a garden hose? Get to work.
• Cold showers: If sprinklers and garden hoses aren’t available, you can always take a cold shower. Speaking of the bathroom: Fill your bathtub with tap water, which is pretty cold in Central Oregon. Soak to your heart’s content and your skin’s pruning. Bonus, cold showers and baths are touted to improve mood, circulation and skin.
• Haven’t tried this one myself, but a fellow GO! Mag staffer says it once worked for her and friends: Fill your hot tub with ice to cool it down. Bonus: making as many “just chilling in the hot tub” jokes as you can.
• Get to know someone with a pool. They aren’t as plentiful here as in states to the south, but they’re around certain subdivisions and apartment complexes. Promise them you’ll socially distance during your visit.
• If you’re in a multi-story home, you’ve probably figured this out for yourself, but avoid the upstairs. The home office my wife and I are sharing during the pandemic is on the second floor of our house. It’s in the southeast corner of the house, so it gets lots of morning sun. By midday it’s several degrees warmer than downstairs.
• Stock tank pools are trendy for good reason. They’re simple and sturdy. Pinterest and sites such as stocktankpool.net/setup have lots of ideas.
• When it’s time to eat, consider grilling or getting takeout. At the very least avoid high-temperature baking. Heating up your kitchen is a bummer on a hot day. Think salads.
• Avoid running appliances in the daytime if you can. There’s a reason my cat likes to sleep on top of the dryer.
• Invest in fans. Ceiling fans, box fans, oscillating fans. Even in a warm room, you’d be shocked how much just having the air moving can help cool you down.
• This is more of a psychological trick, but if you go outside and stand or walk around in the bright, hot sun for a few. Your home will feel a littler darker and cooler when you head back inside, although results may vary.
• Finally, a long-term suggestion, but if you own your home and really want to cool down your yard, plant trees. It’s a great feeling to sit in the shade of trees you planted a decade or more earlier, and not just because they cool the temperature.
