We’ve all been there, at least those of us over the age of 21. One minute you’re enjoying an alcoholic beverage of your liking. It goes down smooth and easy, good times are being had. So you order another. And possibly another. Whatever your personal drink, be it the most cleverly named IPA or your basic Whiteclaw, wise and judicious limits can be overstepped once your inhibition is down.
Skipping ahead several hours, you wake up to a throbbing headache. The morning sunlight bats you around like a kitten with a new toy. You may also feel dizzy, nauseous, shaky, tired, weak, thirsty, barfy or some combination of any and all. Life as you once knew it, back when you were healthy, hydrated and happy, seems like it’s never coming back.
Longtime bartender Buck Bales says hair of the dog — imbibing a little bit more alcohol, such as a bloody mary or morning beer — is often the way hungover people attempt to deal with it.
Though not his personal go-to for a hangover, “hair of the dog is one of the more well-known hangover remedies,” Bales said. “When you have a bad hangover, your body’s suffering from the withdrawal from the alcohol is part of it. It could be mental, and some of it could be physical, but just having a little bit of alcohol boost in there kicks your body back into life, for some reason, or at least relaxes you enough to where you can go take a nap, get rid of the rest of it.”
According to Healthline, there may be something to hair of the dog: “Alcohol changes the way that methanol, a chemical found in small amounts in alcoholic beverages, is processed in the body. After you drink alcohol, methanol is converted into formaldehyde, a toxic compound that could be the cause of some hangover symptoms. However, drinking ethanol (alcohol) when you have a hangover can stop this conversion and prevent the formation of formaldehyde altogether.”
However, the article also warns this “cure” could be habit-forming, so sip responsibly.
Here are some other time-tested, possibly even effective cures to tame your beast of a hangover (results may vary):
The Millennial college cure
Chugging Pedialyte during your Wednesday morning lecture because Tuesday night dollar wells finally got the better of you. The key to this is really just hydration and the same “curing” effect can be attributed to drinking a Powerade or other sports drink, but for the students that nursed their jug of grape-flavored rehydration drink, it definitely seemed to help get through the initial hangover before your afternoon geology final.
Eat bread
Skip the heavy 18-wheeler special breakfast full of greasy goodness, which may only make nausea worse, instead have a bagel or some toast. The saying is that the bread helps soak up the alcohol in your stomach like a sponge, but in reality, it seems to just help you not want to hurl your guts out with the blandness and it can keep your head from feeling too huge by helping out your blood sugar levels. Honestly, toast is better than meeting those margaritas again this time at the bottom of your porcelain throne.
Pop a pain reliever
When it feels like your head has been hit by a Mack truck, reach for some over-the-counter pain relievers like aspirin, ibuprofen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to make it seem less awful. Avoid acetaminophen though as it can have toxic effects on your liver, which has already suffered enough from the night before.
Sleep it off
Hopefully, you don’t have plans the next day after a night out, because sleeping off a hangover is really a great remedy.
So what is Bales’ favorite fix if he’s had one or two too many?
“If I’ve had a few cocktails, I have some Pedialyte before I go to bed,” he said. “The electrolytes, those are what my body responds to.
Getting back the stuff your body depleted when you’ve filled yourself full of alcohol and kicked out all the good stuff so that the bad stuff can party in you.”
