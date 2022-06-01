With the volume of book-related events in Central Oregon, it’s time for another round of films based on literature. This time around, there are also some TV shows sprinkled in for those in the mood for a long-form drama. Let these films and shows inspire you to either pick up the source material and give it a read, or check out the show or movie that is inspired by that book you read. Either way, you can proudly — maybe delightfully snobbishly — say, “But have you read the book?”
“Pachinko” (2022) — This new drama series is making a splash on Apple TV+ with a stellar cast and stirring story. The sweeping saga is based on the book of the same name by Min Jin Lee that focuses on the lives of four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they survive political and cultural upheaval in their homeland in the early 20th century through 1980’s New York. The show has also been renewed for a second season on the streaming site. Stream the entire first season on Apple TV+.
“Moneyball” (2011) — Since summer and baseball season are upon us, this felt like a perfect addition to this list. Based on the nonfiction book by Michael Lewis, the film centers around the 2002 Oakland Athletics season, and how general manager Billy Beane (played by Brad Pitt) and assistant GM Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) brought a seemingly unlikely team together by analyzing the player’s skills and as such ushered forth a whole new way to play the game. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on your preferred streaming service.
“The First Wives Club” (1996) — Based on the 1992 bestseller by Olivia Goldsmith, the movie is the ultimate story of how some boss-ladies get their groove/lives back. Starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn as three college friends who reunite after the death of another friend. Together, to honor her, the trio decide to never let a man walk over them again, vowing to get back at their ex- and estranged husbands, and in the process rekindle their friendship and self-confidence. Stream it on Paramount+ or rent it on your preferred streaming site.
“GoodFellas” (1990) — With the recent death of Ray Liotta, now is a great time to not only celebrate one of his most iconic performances, but also one of the most iconic mob movies of all time. Based on the biography “Wiseguy,” by Nicholas Pileggi (who also gets a co-writing credit alongside the film’s director Martin Scorsese), the film chronicles the rise and fall of Mafia man Henry Hill (Liotta). The film also stars Joe Pesci and Robert DiNero, whose performances along with the late Liotta’s cement the film’s greatness. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on your preferred service.
“What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) — While the drama behind the scenes of this film often eclipses the actual work, the film based on the 1960 Henry Farrell novel stars Hollywood royalty in a psychological thriller for the ages. Bette Davis and Joan Crawford famously feuded offscreen, which only fueled the onscreen tensions as aging sisters Blanche (Crawford) and Jane (Davis), both of whose acting careers are on the way out. Living together in a large mansion, Blanche is wheelchair-bound after a car accident caused by Jane leaves her paralyzed. But Jane is driven by jealousy and is determined to keep Blanche imprisoned in the house as she plots to get rid of her sister and rekindle her own broken career. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on your preferred streaming service.
“Persepolis” (2007) — The stunning animated film is based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi, weaving through the writer’s life in post-revolutionary Iran and then Europe. While it is about her life, in the background is the changing political landscape of Iran in the ‘70s and ‘80s leading up to the wars in the Middle East. Rent it on your preferred streaming site.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017-present) — This show can be very difficult to watch as it never shies away from topics of violence and sexual assault against women, and unfortunately, that is very much the point. Elisabeth Moss stars as June Osborne in the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s somber novel, and while the later seasons go beyond what Atwood wrote and we see June slip further down a dark path, the show still has eerily close allusions to our own world. Stream it on Hulu.
“Jackie Brown” (1997) — Fresh off his success with “Pulp Fiction,” director Quinten Tarantino decided to adapt the Elmore Leonard novel “Rum Punch,” switching the book’s main character to a Black woman played by the incomparable Pam Grier. Tarantino was inspired by and borrows heavily from 1970s blaxploitation films for the story of Jackie Brown. The film follows its title heroine as she double-crosses the police, who have offered her clemency in exchange for her help in bringing down her arms dealer boss, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on your preferred streaming service.
