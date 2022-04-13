To paraphrase the late, great Tom Petty, roll another joint and turn the TV on with these classic stoner flicks to get in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, those of you who use consume cannabis. While some have plots centered around pot, others are simply enhanced by partaking. However, even if you’re sober, you’ll still get a kick out of these.
“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” et al. (1989, 1991, 2020) — While the dudes of Wyld Stallyns, Bill and Ted (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) may not explicitly do drugs, their chill demeanor and always rockin’ attitudes lend them to the stoner personas in pop culture. Each film is full of irreverent humor and always excellent situations. The second one is arguably the best of the three, but each has a certain something that’s endearing and always a fun watch. Stream “Excellent Adventure” on the Roku Channel or rent it on your preferred service. “Bogus Journey” is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube. “Face the Music” can be streamed on the Roku Channel or Paramount+ and rented on your preferred service.
“Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie” (1980) — What list of stoner movies would be complete without the first team to really light things up with the genre. “Next Movie” is considered the best of the films comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong made back in the day about the two bud buddies getting into adventures in the search for grass. The plot doesn’t really matter, as you’re probably not going to watch it for that anyway. As with most comedies from the era, there are inevitably going to be some jokes that don’t hold up. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on your preferred service.
“Dune” (2021) — OK, this might seem odd to some. And quite honestly, if you’re high, you may fall asleep while watching “Dune” because, at 155 minutes, it could feel a bit drawn out. However, Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece (based on the Frank Herbert book of the same name) has stunning scope, cinematography, a score that can’t be matched, and would look amazing with a little something-something. Plus, half of the plot is about the search for and control of the mind-altering space drug known as spice so there are at least some parallels. Stream it on HBO Max.
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982) — While mostly following a love triangle between three high school students, the story most people remember, and the reason the movie is on this list, is the subplot that features stoned surfer dude Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) and his face-off with his strict teacher Mr. Hand (Ray Walston). Writer Cameron Crowe actually went undercover in a San Diego high school and wrote a book on his experiences that led to this, his first screenplay as well as the directorial debut of Amy Heckerling. Stream it for free with ads on Tubi or Amazon Prime or rent it from your preferred service.
“Friday” (1995) — The sleeper hit launched a franchise and the film career of Chris Tucker. It was also the first produced writing project for co-star Ice Cube (who wrote it alongside DJ Pooh). Tucker and Cube play Smokey and Craig, respectively, two unemployed friends who decide to smoke a stash of weed Smokey was supposed to sell for a dealer named Big Worm (Fazion Love). When Big Worm finds out, he demands $200 by the end of the day, or the two friends will end up dead. While the plot sounds serious, it’s full of crass stoner humor and was ground zero for the enduring saying “Bye, Felicia.” Stream it on Peacock or HBO Max or rent it from your preferred service.
“Pineapple Express” (2008) — Probably one of the better stoner comedies to have been released in the last 20 years, the Seth Rogen-written and -starring flick sees him as a stoner who drops his roach when he witnesses a murder. When he finds out that the rare strain of weed in said roach can be traced back to him and his dealer, Saul (James Franco), the two must go on the run from the murder/drug lord and a crooked cop (Gary Cole and Rosie Perez) on their trail. Full of classic pot-laced comedy situations, it’s great to watch whether you’re high or not. Stream it on Amazon Prime or rent it on your preferred service.
”Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny” (2006) — Get ready to rock this summer when the D comes to Bend, and chill out with their first film that goes great with a little ganja. Overall, it’s not the greatest movie in the world (this is just a tribute … sorry, couldn’t help myself), but it’s fun to see Jack Black and Kyle Gass play versions of themselves as slacker friends who seek to be the best rock band in the world. Obviously, the soundtrack is killer, and will get you past any jokes that don’t quite land. Rent it on your preferred service.
