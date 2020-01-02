‘Tis the season to give back to folks in need (though when is it ever not the season for that?). You can help get hot meals to those in our community who need them and take in some of Oregon’s best acoustic music at the same time at St. Helen’s Hall at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Sunday. This benefit for The Family Kitchen — Bend’s community kitchen, dedicated to serving “anyone who needs a nutritious meal in a safe and caring environment,” per its website — will feature True North, an award-winning, folk-meets-bluegrass quartet led by songwriters Kristen Grainger and Dan Wetzel. Local duo Down Range will open the show.

True North, with Down Range: 3 p.m. Sunday; $10; St. Helen’s Hall, 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; donatenow.networkforgood.org/FamilyKitchen, familykitchen.com or 541-760-5677.