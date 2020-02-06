As the song says, there “ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby,” but then again, there’s nothing like these tribute acts coming to Bend this week.
Take Pink Talking Fish, which will perform at Volcanic Theatre Pub on Thursday. As the name suggests, Pink Talking Fish blends the cerebral, psychedelic rock of Pink Floyd, the proto-punk-funk of Talking Heads and the eclectic jam-band sensibilities of Phish into one raucous show. From medleys to direct mashups of songs, the quartet revels in the possibilities while paying tribute to three of the biggest live acts in rock’s history.
Pink Talking Fish: 9 p.m. Thursday; $20 plus fees in advance; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Then there’s Dark Star Orchestra, which will play a sold-out, acoustic set at the Tower Theatre on Monday. For more than 20 years and 2,800 shows, Dark Star has faithfully created historic Grateful Dead sets down to the note, drawing on the jam band’s many storied eras. Depending on the show, the band also creates its own sets, opening up the improvisational floodgates to find new angles in old favorites.
Dark Star Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Monday; sold out; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Finally, and closer to home, Bend guitarist Rod DeGeorge will bring his Guitar Gods Review to McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Wednesday. DeGeorge, who has shared stages with KISS’ Paul Stanley, Earl Slick and members of Foreigner, and his power trio will pay homage to shredders past and present, including Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Prince, Stevie Ray Vaughan and many more.
Rod DeGeorge’s Guitar Gods Review: 7 p.m. Wednesday; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
