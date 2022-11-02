I think there may have been a time many years ago when I wrote a short story for this newspaper poking fun at singer-songwriter Trevor Hall. Or maybe I just had some negative thoughts about his music that I kept to myself.
My younger, less wise (and wizened) self may have been turned off by Hall's soulful, mildly reggae-flavored yoga-folk-pop, as well as some of his background and his story. His stuff, historically, has not necessarily been right up my alley.
But I take it all back, whether it was in print or just in my head, with apologies to Hall, who is probably a perfectly good dude. Listening to his music now — with older ears, more life-experience, more chaos in the world and more of a need for soothing sounds — I can appreciate his mellow, tuneful songs about spirituality and searching for the meaning of life — or at least our place in this world. Sonically, he kind of sounds like a cross between Bon Iver and Jack Johnson.
Anyway, it doesn't matter if I like Hall's music or not, because a lot of people do, which is why he'll headline Bend's Midtown Ballroom Saturday night.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
