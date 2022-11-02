TH @emoryhall.jpg

Trevor Hall brings his light, reggae-infused folk to Midtown Ballroom Saturday.

 Emory Hall

I think there may have been a time many years ago when I wrote a short story for this newspaper poking fun at singer-songwriter Trevor Hall. Or maybe I just had some negative thoughts about his music that I kept to myself.

My younger, less wise (and wizened) self may have been turned off by Hall's soulful, mildly reggae-flavored yoga-folk-pop, as well as some of his background and his story. His stuff, historically, has not necessarily been right up my alley.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

