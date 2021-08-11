A luxe day at a spa may be just what you need after the events of the past year and a half, but with mask regulations returning and the rise of COVID-19 cases across the state, you may be more hesitant to venture into a spa right now.
So make your own!
These quick and easy recipes for homemade sugar scrubs and face masks can help fill that pampering void.
Everyone’s skin is different, so certain ingredients may have a different reaction to your specific skin type. However, this reporter has an incredibly sensitive dermis and had no adverse reactions to anything on this list.
Sugar exfoliating scrub for glowing skin
Again, I have incredibly particular and sensitive skin (as in I can’t wear cheap metals, I’ll fry if I look at the sun too long and I get contact dermatitis just because sometimes) but these dry Central Oregon days can do a number to it. So adding a little gentle sugar scrub to a regular routine helps exfoliate and keep my skin looking and feeling great.
The best parts are that scrubs are not hard to make and you can adjust them based on your own skin’s needs and your desired results.
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar (brown, granulated or raw depending on desired coarseness)
- 3 to 6 tbsp. oil of your choice (jojoba, coconut, sweet almond or avocado are recommended)
- Airtight jar for storage
Directions
In a medium mixing bowl, combine sugar and oil until well mixed, adding more oil a tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is achieved. You want your sugar to get a little sticky, but not soupy. If it’s too soupy the sugar will dissolve and your scrub won’t work as desired.
Brown sugar scrubs are good for sensitive skin and faces, just use gentle circles when applying. Granulated is coarser and so it can be great for dry arms and legs, while raw sugar is the highest coarseness and can work for exfoliating feet or other calloused areas.
Store the scrub in an airtight jar in a dry place.
Cooling avocado face mask
Again, Central Oregon weather can wreak havoc on skin, and in the midst of this hot summer, a cooling face mask can bring some sweet relief while softening those cheeks.
Ingredients
- 1 avocado
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 1 tbsp. yogurt (plain or vanilla)
- 1 tbsp. olive or jojoba oil
Directions
Mash ingredients together until smooth; you can use a food processor or blender to help with this.
Smear generously on your face and let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes or until it begins to dry then rinse completely, taking special care to rinse along the hairline as the honey can become sticky.
Pat dry with a clean towel.
Store the remaining mask in a sealed zip-close bag and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
