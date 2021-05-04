While some Central Oregon restaurants are open for dining on their marvelous patios, getting a table may feel like “The Hunger Games” for a Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch.
Instead of volunteering to wait for over an hour for a spot, create your own alfresco dining experience for your mom or mother figure in your life with a trendy and fun brunch experience on your deck or patio for a vaccinated or socially distanced celebration.
The idea of crafting a trendy board seems easy enough, but they take time to prepare when creating the perfect platter. If you want to make your board prep easier, you can make certain items ahead of time and warm them up shortly before the festivities.
The great thing about curating your own brunch board is that you can pick your mom’s favorite foods and present them for a snacking feast accompanied by a mimosa, bloody Mary or other morning cocktails of their choice.
Here are just some ideas to get your board started and some recipes to try:
- Mini bagels with dill cream cheese and salmon
- Mini pancakes, use your favorite mix or recipe
- Bacon strips, cut in half
- Sausage links
- Egg bites
- French Toast sticks
- Prosciutto wrapped melon
- Strawberries and chocolate to dip
- Favorite fruits
Note: Charcuterie, technically speaking is cold-cooked meats or a store that sells them. While the term is bandied around as a trendy catch-all for anything served on a platter, for the sake of French speakers, this brunch idea will be referred to simply as a board.
French toast sticks
I have never actually measured out my ingredients when I make my French toast (of which I am a connoisseur, having ordered them at pretty every breakfast place I’ve ever been to and made countless batches on my own), so add or subtract from the following recipe as you see fit.
- 5 slices of bread, preferably brioche, Hawaiian or another sweet bread cut in thick slices
- 3 eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tbsp. cinnamon or more to taste
Preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees or heat a frying pan on the stovetop to medium-high heat.
In a medium bowl using a fork, whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Take each slice of bread and dredge both sides completely in the egg mixture, soaking thoroughly, and place the slice on the griddle. Repeat for the remaining bread slices.
After about a minute or two, flip the bread in order of when they were placed, the cooked side should be golden brown. Cook the other side for the same amount of time. If either side isn't quite done, continue cooking each side until the desired doneness.
When a slice is done, set it aside in a warm oven.
When all slices are cooked, cut each piece of toast into 4 or 5 strips big enough for dunking in syrup, whipped cream or other breakfast sauce of choice.
You may want to cook these the night before serving to save time. If so, slightly undercook them and refrigerate the slices whole and cut them in the morning before reheating them in your oven at 350 for a few minutes.
Spinach and pepper egg bites
The trick to these tiny, fluffy morsels is to not overcook them. So keep a watchful eye on them once you put them in the oven.
- 5 eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- ¼ cup finely chopped bell pepper
- ¼ cup finely chopped spinach, washed
- ¼ cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
- ½ tbsp. Everything bagel seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a mini muffin pan thoroughly.
In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients, leaving a few pinches of bell pepper, spinach and cheese aside.
Transfer mixture to a small measuring cup with a spout and carefully pour the mix into the muffin wells about halfway full on each. Use a fork to ensure an even mix of ingredients in each well.
Once the mixture is gone, sprinkle the remaining bell pepper, spinach and cheese into the muffin wells.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, checking frequently. When bites are just beginning to brown on top, pull out of the oven.
While still hot, take a knife and begin cutting the bites out of the pan (cooling can make them stick more) or flip the pan upside down and turn them out on a plate. Serve hot.
