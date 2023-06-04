CAPE HORN — The rugged Columbia River Gorge is one of the scenic wonders of the Pacific Northwest. But not everyone has the ability or resources to enjoy it.

The conservation nonprofit Friends of the Columbia Gorge is planning a new Cape Horn viewpoint and gathering place that’s accessible and inclusive in just about every way. Over the past year, the group has sought advice from people of color, local American Indian tribes, older adults, disability advocates and families with young children — as well as the U.S. Forest Service — on how the site can make everyone feel welcome.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.