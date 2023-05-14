Michael Grossman, one of two engineers who travels with Georgia-based Imagine Exhibitions, is guiding staff at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on how to install the cables on a diplodocus. The creature is part of the Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit that will be at the center through Sept. 10. Pictured, from left, are Torina Burnett, Grossman and Neil Moses.
The two pachycephalosaurus creatures are part of the Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit that will be at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario through Sept. 10.
ONTARIO — Creatures from the Mesozoic Era have taken up the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center for a months-long exhibit that opened to the public on May 6. Fourteen interactive exhibits featuring life-size metal sculptures of dinosaurs are now installed in the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center. If it were any taller, staff would have had to remove part of the roof for a T-Rex, which is part of the traveling Dinosaurs in Motion exhibition.
As people were busy putting together the metal sculptures, cultural center staffers Neil Moses and Torina Burnett were in their element, being able to help with the installation. The two, who are engaged, already are familiar with dinosaurs, as their children love them. In addition, they are fossil enthusiasts, having hunted for them in the past.
On April 29 the workers began unpacking the sculptures, and by May 1, they had set up the T-Rex, and were just putting the finishing touches on a diplodocus. It appeared exhausted from its long journey west, as its neck and head were on the lobby floor.
One of the first exhibits set up was the ankylosaurus, an herbivore with a mace-like club on its tail used to ward off predators. The exhibit comes with a host of information about the dinosaurs, as well as their anatomical movement and how the artist John Payne applied those movements to bring his kinetic sculptures to life.
There are 14 exhibits, but 16 dinosaurs altogether, said Burnett, explaining that two of them had twins, including the pachycephalosaurus exhibit.
Michael Grossman, one of the engineers that works with Georgia-based Imagine Exhibitions, said he has set up a lot of their exhibitions, but has been working with the dinosaur exhibit for about six and a-half years. He’s set it up around the country about three times a year and then goes back to those respective places to break it down, so it can be shipped out for the next show.
What does it take to become an engineer for traveling exhibitions? For Grossman, prior to this he had been a stage hand and roadie, touring around and doing setup for corporations and well-known bands, such as The Ramones.
Grossman said he was just in town for the setup and to help get the exhibit up and running, before heading out to set up the next one. Imagine Exhibitions has more than 40 such exhibits that are housed in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, non-traditional venues and department stores.
The dinosaurs came to southeast Oregon on three trucks after having just been packed up from a stint in Halifax, which is on the east coast of Canada. Grossman is not sure where the dinosaurs will end up next, but says he’s sure to soon find out, as they will soon be making logistics regarding that.
