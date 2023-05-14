ONTARIO — Creatures from the Mesozoic Era have taken up the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center for a months-long exhibit that opened to the public on May 6. Fourteen interactive exhibits featuring life-size metal sculptures of dinosaurs are now installed in the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center. If it were any taller, staff would have had to remove part of the roof for a T-Rex, which is part of the traveling Dinosaurs in Motion exhibition.

As people were busy putting together the metal sculptures, cultural center staffers Neil Moses and Torina Burnett were in their element, being able to help with the installation. The two, who are engaged, already are familiar with dinosaurs, as their children love them. In addition, they are fossil enthusiasts, having hunted for them in the past.

