Thursday is Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla in 1862 and Mexico’s victory over the French Empire.
It evolved over the years into a celebration of Mexican-American culture, and the holiday has gained prominence particularly in America and highlights Mexican food, music, and of course, drink.
According to marketing research company Nielsen, beer accounts for nearly 60% of alcohol sales on Cinco de Mayo, with sales of imported Mexican beer rising 15 percent during the week leading up to it.
Unsurprisingly, mass market lagers Corona, Modelo and Dos Equis lead these statistics, and have set the stage for the style category known as Mexican lager. While there’s no official definition, Mexican lagers typically fall into the spectrum between pale and Vienna (amber) lagers, and are often brewed with corn. The best examples are fairly light, crisp, and dry, with high drinkability.
Over the past decade many craft breweries have been producing their own versions of the style as it has grown in popularity. Locally, Three Creeks Brewing Co. offers Tres Arroyos Mexican Lager as part of its year-round lineup, while others have new or returning brews in time for the holiday.
Crux Fermentation Project recently released El Crucero Mexican-style Lager in cans, as did Silver Moon Brewing Co. with Chela Mexican Lager. On draft, Sunriver Brewing Co. is pouring Deseo Mexican Lager, and GoodLife Brewing Co. just tapped its Mexican Lager.
Another local brand focuses exclusively on Mexican-style beer — Tranquilo MSA. Established in 2015, the company contracts with existing breweries to brew its two beers, Especial Mexican Style Ale (MSA) and Morena Amber. Tranquilo was started by the owners of the Hola! restaurant group; initially the beers were primarily available on draft at the restaurants, and now can be found at other locations as well as in cans.
Currently, Kobold Brewing Co. brews the Tranquilo beers and has been for the past several years. I reached out to find out more about the recipe and brewing process.
“What sets the Tranquilo beers apart from other Mexican style beers is the fact that it is being brewed here on a smaller scale,” said Kobold head brewer Hayden Reynolds via email. “That gives us the ability to source higher quality ingredients and not cut the usual corners of the large scale production breweries that produce the majority of Mexican style beers on the market.”
According to Reynolds, it’s brewed with imported pilsner malt and American-grown corn.
“The corn helps to dry the Tranquilo out a touch and give it a crisp, refreshing mouthfeel that doesn’t rely on an excess of hop bitterness to achieve,” he said.
I’ve enjoyed the beers on draft before, and I picked up a six-pack of Especial in cans to reacquaint myself with it. At 4.8% alcohol by volume and 15 IBUs, it’s approachable and sessionable.
It pours a bright golden color, with great clarity, as you’d expect for the style. The aroma is light but there are bready malts with a lightly sweet corn note, with mellow floral hops, and a hint of graham cracker.
It’s crisp on the tongue with grainy flavors evoking good crusty bread and corn snack crackers. There’s a bit of sweetness that isn’t quite balanced by the low hop presence, with a touch of bread dough and a mild fruitiness followed by a clean, mostly dry finish.
And in the spirit of the season I added a lime wedge to give it a little kick of citrus and bitterness, similar to how you’d be served in a Mexican restaurant.
If you’re still looking for the perfect beer to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, check with your favorite bar to see if they have Tranquilo on draft, or pick up a six-pack of Tranquilo Especial. It’s a drinkable spin on the Mexican lager style, suitable for pairing with spicy foods and toasting the holiday.
