As Central Oregon rebuilds its way to some sense of normalcy, let’s not forget the pandemic destruction and debris left in its wake. There is no simple return to pre-pandemic life. Restaurants, music venues, breweries and entertainment hot spots, to mention a few, have been scarred.
The same applies to Central Oregon’s creative artists. While entertainment is experiencing a resurgence: Galleries are reopening, musicians are once again booking gigs and hopes of events are resurfacing, there’s still lots of lost time for creative artists to recover from. That’s why the effort to support local artists must continue.
On Sunday, CO CAREs Live! at The Tower will bring in-person music performance back to the Tower Theatre. The afternoon of sonorous sounds features soloists and duos involved in the Central Oregon Creative Artists Relief Effort, a grant program that aids musicians and other creative artists.
Starting at 1 p.m. with Americana duo Coyote Willow and continuing on the hour, every hour through folk singer-songwriter Joel Chadd’s 6 p.m. slot, the participating performers will play 20- to 25 -minute sets at the Tower’s loading dock doors, which face Brooks Alley. Other musicians who will be performing include Eric Leadbetter, Bill Powers, Stephanie Slade and Jeshua Marshall. Spoken-word poet Jessica Amascual will wow watchers with words at 2:35 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.
“We are thrilled to throw open the doors — OK, actually our loading dock doors — for area musicians and artists to get some much-needed live, in-person face time with fans, new and old,” said Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre. “It should be an enjoyable way to add some local creative ambiance to your holiday weekend.”
Works by visual artists in the grant program will be featured in the Tower lobby throughout the afternoon.
The Bulletin and Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts launched the CO CAREs grant program earlier this year with an aim of providing financial relief to musicians, visual artists and other Central Oregon creative workers who have incurred unexpected expenses or other financial needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the first application round, 20 artists and musicians were awarded a portion of $20,000 raised. A new application period began May 20 and drew 10 applicants within a day of opening.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis and are subject to approval and available funds. Previous applicants are welcome to reapply, but new applicants will be given priority.
The current round of applications will close June 20, and approved applicants will be notified the week of June 28. Payments will be made by check and mailed starting in July.
Artists and musicians who’ve applied for grants are featured in videos and profiles Thursdays in GO! Magazine and at bendbulletin.com/talent, where one can also apply for a grant or make a donation. Donations can also be made Sunday at the Tower, at the CO CAREs GoFundMe page or by texting “TOWER” to 44321.
