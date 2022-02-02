Thoroughly Modern Productions will go full circle, in a sense, when it presents the beloved musical “The Wizard of Oz” this weekend only at the Tower Theatre, according to founder and artistic director David DaCosta. When Thoroughly Modern Productions kicked off eight years ago, it did so with a production of the fantasy musical based on the L. Frank Baum story of a young girl, Dorothy, who gets whisked away via tornado to the land of Oz, where she and the new friends she makes head off to see the Wizard in an effort to get home again. Its most famous iteration was the 1939 film starring Judy Garland as the story’s protagonist, Dorothy.
In TMP’s production, the role of Dorothy is being split between two actresses, Abby Busch, 16, and Alexandra Dennis, 15, who have each been with TMP since the start.
“I think Alex was in the original ‘Wizard of Oz,’ and Abby was in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ right after,” DaCosta recalled. Those productions were in summer 2014 and winter 2015, respectively, and since then, the two girls have done a minimum of one or two shows with TMP each year. Their families have also been highly involved on and off the stage, DaCosta said.
“I feel like one of the special parts about playing Dorothy is the full circle I’ve come to playing this role,” Abby said via email. “‘Wizard of Oz’ was my very first show with Thoroughly Modern Productions, eight years ago where I was a munchkin. So it’s just been a very surreal experience.
A challenge with this role might be the shoes I have to fill. This show means so much to so many people and you want to make it feel just as magical for them.”
Alexandra said via email that her favorite part about the role of Dorothy “is how optimistic she is, and her willingness to help her friends no matter the cost. As a bonus, I get to share the role with one of my favorite people.”
Perhaps the most challenging thing about playing Dorothy has been acting out her feelings: “Dorothy is also a very emotional person and feels everything very deeply, which has been particularly hard to convey for me. She cries a lot.”
“The Wizard of Oz” performances will be held twice daily Friday through Sunday, with a matinee and evening performance, and features a cast of 44. Two-thirds of the performers are youth actors, the other third adults, many of them seasoned pros you’ve potentially seen in musical theater productions from TMP and other companies in Bend.
Abby will star in the 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Sunday, and the 3 p.m. matinee performance Saturday. Alexandra will star at 3 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The rigors of back-to-back performances are one reason DaCosta double-cast the role of Dorothy, but it’s not the only one.
It was also due to “the expanded opportunity for the girls,” he said. “We did the same with ‘Annie,’ Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and others. It’s a bit more work for us, but these opportunities come once in a lifetime, so we want to provide them when we can.”
Abby and Alexandra are each considering studying musical theater in college in a few years, and that’s something DaCosta could see them pursuing.
“They have the background for it. They have the talent for it. They’re both incredible dancers,” he said. “They work on their craft. They’re intelligent kids. They’ve learned everything that they’ve needed to learn with us.”
“I really do want to continue musical theater whether it’s through college or professionally,” Abby said. “I’ve been looking at schools for musical theater recently. I really do want to try and pursue it because it’s something I love so much.”
Added Alexandra: “Continuing theater in college is an ambitious goal, but would be incredible. I’d love to do the thing I am most passionate about as a career, but I am also so thankful I have the opportunity to pursue it right now in my own community.”
