The Tower Theatre comes back online this weekend — with caution and new safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubbing its Summer Showcase Series “All For One, One For All,” the first event in Tower’s carefully planned reopening is Teton Gravity Research’s mountain bike film “Accomplice.” Filmed partly in Central Oregon, “Accomplice” features Bend-based professional riders Carson Storch and Cam McCaul; Storch will introduce the film, which is making its Northwest premiere.
The screening is the first of many weekend events to come, each featuring local talent and socially distant seating for up to 80. On July 24 and 25, you can see performances by students from Mountain View High School and Redmond Proficiency Academy doing monologues and readings they’d been practicing for spring competition. The weekend performances will also offer three mother and daughter duets from Terpsichorean Dance Studio that likewise did not get to see the stage (See “Schedule” for a complete rundown of upcoming performances.)
Other live theater performances include Thoroughly Modern Productions’ youth cast in the musical “Into the Woods, Jr.” (Aug. 14 and 15). The Tower will host Cascades Theatrical Company’s annual Sneak Peek the following weekend, Aug. 21 and 22.
The Tower also has fans of live music covered, with “Highway 97 Live” on July 31 and Aug. 1. Kris Arnold will host a live version of the 92.9 FM program, featuring performances from Jeshua Marshall, The Roof Rabbits and Cosmonautical. On Aug. 7 and 8, Cocktail Cabaret returns with showtunes sung live by local musical theater talent. The theme of that evening is “The Show Must Go On.”
“The model that we want to do over the summer is focus on local performers and collaborations and get people used to coming back in the theater. … The days of 450 people elbow to elbow watching, clapping and dancing to Wynonna Judd on the Tower stage is way off in the future,” said Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the Tower. “We think that the first people that will want to come back in are those that like to perform, and that like to see performances, and maybe want to see their friends onstage.”
Dipping their toes back in the event waters also gives staff an opportunity “to (get) up to speed and really proficient, and efficient, with the safety protocols,” said Solley.
Shannon Sullivan, director of client services at the Tower, was on the four-person team that dove into the state and county guidelines to develop the historic theater’s new safety policies and procedures.
“It was pretty clear as to what our requirements were, and what the other recommendations were,” Sullivan said. “We just basically went step by step and started putting together a plan of attack.”
According to the 12-page document, which the Tower shared with GO! Magazine, capacities are based off of allowing 35 square feet per person. The number of performers on stage is limited to 22, with up to 10 employees allowed in the lobby area, Solley said. Seating for patrons maxes out at 80 — up to 45 in the auditorium, and 35 in the balcony.
“I don’t anticipate us hitting that number, and nor do we have to hit that number,” Solley said. “I would rather err on the side of safety and convenience.” Seating will look a little different for every production and performance. When you buy a ticket, you can request the area you’d like to sit in. The Tower will then place you based on the number of people in your party, with regards for keeping 6 feet between parties. Masks will be required for entry, though folks can take them off once seated.
As for the artists, face coverings will be required backstage, but not on stage.
“They’re going to tell us whether they are a group or not,” Solley said. “If you’re a soloist, obviously, we can put you on the stage and that’s not an issue. If you’re performing with a group, either that group is a bubble and you have already been with them less than 6 feet, or we will space you out 6 feet apart.” Artists will not be sharing microphones, and they’ll be positioned at least 12 feet from the first people in the first row.
The Summer Showcase Series is titled “One for all, All for One” because it’s for the benefit of all of Central Oregon, Solley said.
“All of Central Oregon, I think, has realized the need that they have to connect with performers and singers and dancers and movies over the last four months in quarantine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.