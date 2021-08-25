Even as we celebrate the dwindling — but remaining! — days of summer, Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, and David Miller, manager of communications, are already looking ahead to the entertainment we’ll be craving come autumn, when the fun inevitably heads indoors.
After the turbulent past year and a half of COVID-19, quarantine and normalcy seeming always just out of reach, it was reassuring to sit down in the Tower Theatre lobby and listen to Solley wax eloquent about the historic downtown Bend theater’s plans for its forthcoming season — or rather, the early part of the season.
In a normal year, Solley and staff would roll out the lineup for the entire season. This time around, shows are being announced in blocks, which seems a wise move given the topsy-turvy world in which we now live. The following October and November shows are but “part one.” In late September, holiday shows will be announced, with early 2022 offerings to be made known sometime in November.
Upcoming shows
Oct. 5 — The Secret Sisters (roots rock): Hailing from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Laura and Lydia Rogers have worked and toured with Brandi Carlisle, who’s served as producer of their albums, including the recent “Saturn Return.”
Oct. 25 — Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas (Celtic): Bendites are no strangers to this pair of musicians. Fraser has been called “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling,” and his longtime collaboration with virtuosic California cellist Natalie Haas continues to run strong after 16 years.
Oct. 26 — Tiffany (pop/rock): Yes, THAT Tiffany, as in the former teen star and MTV darling behind the famous cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now.” Also known for her work on reality TV shows on VH1 and the Food Network, she recently co-headlined the Mixtape Tour alongside peers Debbie Gibson, Salt-n-Pepa and New Kids on the Block.
Oct. 30 — The Modern Gentlemen (vocal quartet): The foursome of Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham was originally put together by none other than Frankie Valli. Hear their modern take on the American songbook.
Oct. 31 — Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience (zydeco): Grammy winner Simien wraps up his fall tour of the Northwest at the Tower with this special family-friendly Mardi Gras-style Halloween party. Costumes and dancing in the aisles encouraged!
Nov. 1 — Karla Bonoff (singer-songwriter): With a career spanning four decades, Bonoff’s songs have been covered by Bonnie Raitt (“Home”) and Wynonna Judd (“Tell Me Why”). Here’s a chance to hear such tunes sung by their creator in an intimate setting, where she’ll be joined by guitarist and collaborator Nina Gerber.
Nov. 3 — Lilly Hiatt & Lydia Loveless (rock): Lilly Hiatt has music in her DNA, her father being the brilliant John Hiatt, and her sound, too, has rootsy influences steeped in gritty guitar rock, with piercing and personal lyrics. She’ll be sharing a bill with Loveless, a singer-songwriter who made her name in alt-country.
Nov. 21 — Lance Burton and Friends (magic): Twice, the Academy of Magical Arts, which sounds like something from Harry Potter, named Burton “Magician of the Year.” Now he brings the flair and spectacle of his famed Vegas show to Bend for two performances, including a matinee show, to the Tower.
Safety and other business
Note that as a rental facility, the Tower is also used by outside concert promoters and other event organizers. Upcoming performances being presented by outside groups include comedian Bob Saget on Sept. 19 and singer-songwriter Brett Dennen Jan. 6.
“Those are all continuing, and we’re seeing no decline in interest by renters and by people who are touring and want to use the theater for their performance or for their fundraiser or for their special event,” Solley said.
Given the high rates of COVID-19 in the community, you may be thinking about safety. So, too, is the Tower Theatre Foundation, said Solley, touting the theater’s improved ventilation system, bathroom renovations, cleaning protocols and offerings such as sanitizing stations, complimentary masks and contactless ticketing.
He also shared this statement from the nonprofit theater’s board: “The safety of Tower patrons, staff and performers is of paramount importance. To this end, the Governor’s mask mandate will be strictly enforced in the theatre. In addition, the Tower board and management are researching current best practices to determine if proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result should also be required for entry.”
To purchase tickets, become a Tower member or receive more information on any of the upcoming shows, visit towertheatre.org.
