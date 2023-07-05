HumbleServant2.png

From left David DaCosta, playwright James Crowell and Gary Fulkerson. DaCosta portrays John Adams and Fulkerson is Thomas Jefferson in the play, based on letters between the statesmen. 

 Submitted photo

This weekend only, the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend will premiere “Your Humble Servant,” a play about John and Abigail Adams and Thomas Jefferson, based on their long-term correspondence.

Thoroughly Modern Productions founder and artistic director David DaCosta directs and stars as John Adams, America’s second president, in the show, presented jointly by TMP and the Tower. Gary Fulkerson is Thomas Jefferson, while Ramya Hipp plays Abigail Adams. Leslie Weldon, Harlan Daniels and Trey Hinkle round out the show’s cast.

Humble Servant3 (1).png

"Your Humble Servant" opens Friday at the Tower Theatre in Bend for a one-weekend run.
Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

