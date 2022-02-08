If you listen to Mandy Harvey’s music, you’ll hear a woman blessed with a clarion voice, a strong pop sensibility, instrumental prowess and the natural panache of a born performer.
What you may not realize is that Harvey is profoundly deaf. At the age of 18 — while studying vocal music education at Colorado State University — she lost her hearing as a result of the connective tissues disorder Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. She left the school and quit music, but then learned how to sing using visual and physical cues, returned to performing and eventually made the finals of the competition TV show “America’s Got Talent” in 2017.
She has also recorded and released five albums, the most recent being “Paper Cuts.” It came out on Jan. 28 and finds Harvey sharing messages of positivity and disability inclusion as she turns toward a sleek and cool electro-pop sound.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
