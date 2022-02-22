Judy Collins first rose to prominence in the folk revival of the early 1960s, when she lived in New York City’s Greenwich Village, performed at the legendary venue Gerde’s Folk City and sang songs by giants like Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen.
Since then, Collins has recorded and released 29 albums, reaching the top of the charts multiple times and winning one Grammy award. So it’s somewhat surprising to learn that her new LP, “Spellbound,” is her first ever featuring all original songs written entirely by Collins.
And it is beautiful. If you dig well-crafted folk music sung by one of the great voices of the past half-century, you should check out “Spellbound,” which teems with some of the most personal and introspective lyrics of Collins’ career.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
