This is a bustling week at downtown Bend’s Tower Theatre. Besides the Blind Boys of Alabama and Charlie Musselwhite show on Tuesday, the venerable venue will host a screening of “Shrek” and one of the Deschutes Land Trust’s Nature Nights (dedicated to fungi), plus three musical performances:
Saturday night sees the return of Hawaiian music legends Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono. The former is one of the great slack key guitarists of the past half-century, and the latter is an easygoing reggae-rock singer-songwriter who was half of the popular duo Cecilio & Kapono. Together, they’ll warm up the Tower on a chilly January evening. 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., $34.50-$54.50.
On Sunday night, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Songs We Love show comes to town to provide a musical overview of the first 50 years of jazz. Accompanied by three guest vocalists, the band will perform blues and jazz favorites from the 1920s through the '50s, including songs by Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, $32-$57.
On Monday, fans of both refuse and music get the best of both worlds when Recycled Percussion takes over the Tower stage. Formed by Justin Spencer in 1995, the self-described “junk rock” band got its big break in 2009 when it appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” and it has been headlining its own show in Las Vegas ever since. Expect high-energy funk, rock and pop drumming on recycled instruments and other items. 7:30 p.m. Monday, $27-$47.
If you desire more information, point your internet browser to towertheatre.org or give the Tower a call at 541-317-0700.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
