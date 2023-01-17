This is a bustling week at downtown Bend’s Tower Theatre. Besides the Blind Boys of Alabama and Charlie Musselwhite show on Tuesday, the venerable venue will host a screening of “Shrek” and one of the Deschutes Land Trust’s Nature Nights (dedicated to fungi), plus three musical performances:

Saturday night sees the return of Hawaiian music legends Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono. The former is one of the great slack key guitarists of the past half-century, and the latter is an easygoing reggae-rock singer-songwriter who was half of the popular duo Cecilio & Kapono. Together, they’ll warm up the Tower on a chilly January evening. 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., $34.50-$54.50.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

