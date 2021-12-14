The Blind Boys of Alabama are a national treasure. Formed at an Alabama school for the blind in the late 1930s, the world-famous gospel group has performed hundreds (maybe thousands) of shows, recorded dozens of albums, won five Grammy awards (plus a Lifetime Achievement Grammy) and sung for three presidents.
Throughout their career, they’ve pushed the boundaries of gospel music by blending the genre’s traditional sounds with contemporary material by artists like Prince and Tom Waits. And now, they’re coming to Bend to sing Christmas songs just for you … assuming you buy a ticket and attend the show, that is.
Expect a mix of classics like “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Joy to the World” alongside the Blind Boys’ usual repertoire of gospel favorites, all delivered by five legendary, awe-inspiring voices.
Blind Boys of Alabama; $40-$60; 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend; towertheatre.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.