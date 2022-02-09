The Tower Theatre Foundation has been announcing its events a few months at a time, and its recently announced spring lineup offers an array of music, film and other entertainment.
In music, Canadian folk trio the Wailin Jennys, performing March 8, is first up, followed by singer-songwriter Jim Messina, a former member of Buffalo Springfield, on April 11. The Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble will present “Maxville to Vanport,” a multimedia show about black history in Oregon, on April 27.
Other happenings include a screening of the Charlton Heston sci-fi classic “Soylent Green” on March 24, the comedic merging of hypnosis and improv in “Whose Line is it Anyway?” veteran Colin Mochrie’s “Hyprov” on April 29, and famed raconteur Garrison Keillor will step away from the prairie to present an evening of stories and music on June 8.
The Tower Theatre Foundation’s spring events include the following:
Wailin Jennys
(folk/bluegrass) — March 8
“Soylent Green”
(classic film) — March 24
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass
(jazz/classical) — April 8, 9
Jim Messina
(soft rock) — April 11
Maria Muldaur
(folk/roots) — April 13
Mostly Kosher
(world/klezmer) — April 18
Taiko Project
(Japanese drumming) — April 25
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble “Maxville to Vanport”
(multimedia) — April 27
Colin Mocrie’s Hyprov
(hypnosis and improv) — April 29
50 Years of Rock & Roll
(classic rock) — May 9
Villalobos Brothers
(Mexican/world) — May 10
Heart by Heart
(Heart tribute) —
May 13
Croce Plays Croce
(Jim Croce tribute) — May 17
Garrison Keillor
(music, storytelling) — June 8
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday. Prices vary. For tickets and more on events the lie ahead at the Tower, visit towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
